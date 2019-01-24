Men’s basketball
College of Southern Idaho 91, Snow College 71
TWIN FALLS — The No. 19 Golden Eagles had five players hit double digits in scoring as they dominated the No. 20 Badgers from start to finish on Thursday.
Freshman Brayden Parker led all scorers with 23 points, while also pulling down a game-high of 14 rebounds for a double-double in a standout performance.
Redshirt freshman Thomas Miles added 17 points, sophomore Khalid Thomas had 15, sophomore Malik Porter scored 12 and sophomore Roberto Gittens added 11.
CSI jumped out to an early lead and held firm, taking a 43-28 advantage into the halftime break. Out of the half, things hardly changed, as the hosts outscored Snow, 48-43, in the second half to ensure a 20-point victory.
The Golden Eagles out-rebounded the Badgers, 49-35 and shot more than 10 percent better than the visitors, making their shots from the field at a 45.9 percent clip. CSI also only turned the ball over 13 times to Snow’s 23 giveaways.
CSI (18-5, 3-2) plays at Colorado Northwestern Community College next Thursday.
Women’s basketball
Snow College 51, College of Southern Idaho 45
TWIN FALLS — The Golden Eagles dropped their Thursday contest against Snow College by six points.
CSI defeated the Badgers, 60-48, two weeks ago in Utah, but hit a shooting slump on Thursday. The Golden Eagles shot 29 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the arc, and couldn’t quite get through their struggles in the low-scoring affair.
The Golden Eagles did force 19 Badger turnovers, which did turn into 16 points for the hosts. However, CSI turned the ball over 20 times itself, and while it only amounted to 11 points off turnovers for Snow, it seemed to stunt the offense at times.
CSI out-rebounded Snow, 42-41, as well, but, compared to the Golden Eagles’ 29 percent shooting night, the Badgers shot a stronger 37.7 percent from the field, and that proved to make a difference.
Freshman Petra Farkas led the Golden Eagles with 12 points, also pulling down six rebounds. Sophomore Brooke Haney added eight points and sophomore Bailey Hawkins and freshman Allie Thayne led CSI with seven rebounds apiece.
The Golden Eagles (15-9, 3-2) plays at Colorado Northwestern Community College next Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.