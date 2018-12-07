Volleyball
After leading the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team to its 12th NJCAA National Championship last month, sophomore Airi Miyabe was named the first ever NJCAA National Player of the Year on Friday, and earned the same honor from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Miyabe is the eighth volleyball player in CSI history to take home the AVCA award, adding more accolades to her resume, which already had NJCAA All-American added to it earlier this week.
The Osaka, Japan, native has helped the Golden Eagles to a combined record of 62-6 over her two years with the program, which included a national runner-up finish last year, and this season's national title.
Miyabe has put her name in the CSI record books in multiple areas, including kills per set (fourth all-time at a 3.82 clip), service reception percentage (fifth at .954) and kills (sixth with 807).
During CSI's championship campaign in 2018, Miyabe posted a team-high 445 kills, averaging 4.28 per set, and notched a hitting percentage of .302.
Miyabe had 23 kills in the Golden Eagles' 3-0 win against Miami Dade College in the national championship tilt on Nov. 17. The next best kill total achieved by a player on either side was just six. She was named the MVP of the tournament.
Women's basketball
College of Southern Idaho 74, Western Wyoming CC 59
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Behind a double-double by freshman Finley Garnett, the Golden Eagles won their fifth straight contest to improve to 8-3 on the season.
A native of Huntington Beach, Calif., Garnett notched a team-high in points and rebounds, with 18 and 11, respectively. The 5-foot-9 guard shot 7-of-12 from the field in a stellar performance off the bench.
Sophomore Nicole Heyn Suarez chipped in 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting, and added six rebounds. Sophomore Bailey Hawkins had nine points and four rebounds, while sophomore Mallory Lapoole added five points and seven rebounds.
The Golden Eagles led by 13 points at halftime and 19 heading into the final quarter, before Western Wyoming closed the gap, but only slightly. Anna Radenkova scored 18 and Francesca Facchini scored 17 for the Mustangs.
CSI's next contest will be at home against Treasure Valley Community College on Monday.
Men's basketball
College of Southern Idaho 110, Western Wyoming CC 90
TWIN FALLS — The Golden Eagles improved to 9-3 on the year with a 20-point blowout win over the Mustangs on Friday.
Redshirt freshman Thomas Miles led the way with 20 points, while sophomore Roberto Gittens poured in 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Sophomore Malik Porter added 12 points and seven boards, while redshirt sophomore Coleman Sparling finished with 11 points and five assists.
The victory was never in doubt, as CSI held a 61-30 lead at halftime. The Golden Eagles were outscored in the second period, but had practically wrapped up the victory by that point.
The Golden Eagles will host Portland Community College on Saturday.
