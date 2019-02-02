Men’s basketball
College of Southern Idaho 79, Salt Lake Community College 68
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Freshman Brayden Parker led the way with 16 points as five Golden Eagles hit double figures in the Scenic West Athletic Conference win over Salt Lake.
Parker also pulled down eight boards, while sophomore Roberto Gittens scored 13 and sophomores Khalid Thomas and Malik Porter, along with freshman Coreyoun Rushin, all chipped in 11 points. Porter pulled down 14 rebounds for a double-double.
CSI was able to take a big lead on Salt Lake, 37-26, at halftime, thanks in large part to holding Salt Lake to 32 percent shooting from the field, while the Golden Eagles were making 40 percent of their shots.
The teams were even in the second half, 42-42, but, by that time, the damage had been done and CSI was on its way to another conference win.
The Golden Eagles (20-5, 5-2) are on a four-game win streak, and look to extend that against Utah State University Eastern in Twin Falls on Thursday.
Women’s basketball
Salt Lake Community College 67, College of Southern Idaho 62 (OT)
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Golden Eagles mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to send the game to an extra period, but couldn’t keep up with the hosts in the end.
CSI went up, 12-8, after one quarter, but a 22-14 second-quarter run by Salt Lake gave the hosts a 30-26 halftime advantage. An even third quarter meant Salt Lake held a four-point lead entering the fourth, but CSI outscored Salt Lake, 18-14, in the final period to force overtime.
In the overtime period, the Golden Eagles were outscored, 10-5.
Freshman Allie Thayne led CSI with 15 points and also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Sophomore Denajha Kie added 12 points and eight boards, while sophomore Kaela McClure had 10 points.
CSI (16-9, 4-3) will look to get back on track when it hosts Utah State University Eastern on Thursday.
Softball
Yavapai College 9, College of Southern Idaho 8
YUMA, Ariz. — A five-run fifth inning, followed by two in the sixth did the damage as No. 18 Yavapai defeated No. 7 CSI on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles led, 5-2, entering the fifth, but Yavapai turned it around to take a 7-5 lead. After CSI went back up, 8-7, in the sixth, Yavapai scored two more to take the 9-8 lead they’d hold onto through the end.
Freshman Kylie Baumert went 4-for-4 at the plate, scoring three runs and driving one in on a solo home run. Sophomores Hannah Peterson and Tristin Evans, along with freshman Carley Croshaw, supplied two hits apiece. Evans and sophomore Anjalee Batchelor each drove in two runs.
Freshman Mailee Jensen pitched 4.1 innings and allowed seven runs, five of which were earned. Redshirt sophomore Kylie Jones pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing two runs.
College of Southern Idaho 19, Glendale College 2
YUMA, Ariz. — After five straight losses in Yuma, CSI got back to its winning ways against Glendale College on Saturday.
The game was shortened to five innings as the Golden Eagles run-ruled Glendale, thanks in large part to a 12-run second inning.
Nine different CSI players registered hits, as Baumert, Peterson and sophomore Sherry Boone each tallied three hits. Evans drove in three runs, but freshman Nikki Zielinski had perhaps the biggest day at the plate.
Zielinski went 2-for-3, scoring four runs and driving in seven, including three on a three-run home run in that big second inning.
Freshman Kalena Shepherd also hit a home run, a solo shot to kick off that 12-run second inning.
Sophomore Hadlie Henderson earned the win on the bump, going all five innings, allowing four hits and two runs on the day.
CSI (5-7) will be back in action in scrimmages at the College of Idaho on Feb. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.