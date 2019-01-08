Men's basketball
Golden Eagles hold firm in poll
Despite a loss in its most recent game, the College of Southern Idaho men's basketball team maintained its position at No. 13 in the NJCAA poll, released on Tuesday.
The last poll was released on Dec. 18, 2018. Since then, the Golden Eagles have gone 2-1, with wins over Williston State College and Indian Hills Community College-Ottumwa, and a loss to Salt Lake Community College.
Indian Hills came in at No. 14, while Salt Lake, which was No. 7 when it beat CSI, moved down to No. 9.
The two wins over Williston State and Indian Hills were the seventh and eighth victories of an eight-game win streak, which had started on Dec. 1 against Missouri State University-West Plains.
The loss to Salt Lake was the Golden Eagles' first defeat since Indian Hills beat them by 14 points on Nov. 30. CSI trailed by as much as 13 points in the second half against Salt Lake, but put in a valiant comeback effort, taking an 82-80 lead late before falling, 100-91, on Saturday.
The No. 13 Golden Eagles (15-4, 0-1) will play at Snow College in a Scenic West Athletic Conference battle on Thursday.
Women's basketball
Golden Eagles tumble out of rankings
The CSI women's basketball team was jumping for joy on Saturday after knocking off then-No. 15 Salt Lake as the No. 21 team in the country, but the upset was not enough to keep the Golden Eagles in the NJCAA poll, released on Tuesday.
Since the last poll was released on Dec. 18, the Golden Eagles are 3-3, but have reeled off three consecutive wins. Hours after coming in at No. 21, CSI lost to Treasure Valley Community College, then dropped contests to the Southern Utah All-Stars and Central Arizona College.
However, CSI is 3-0 since that last loss, including that upset victory over the Bruins on Saturday, and still managed to receive votes for the poll, despite failing to make it into the top 25.
The Golden Eagles (13-6, 1-0) will go for a second consecutive SWAC win at Snow College on Thursday.
Farkas earns honors
After an immense performance in Saturday's upset of Salt Lake, freshman Petra Farkas was named the SWAC Player of the Week on Monday.
Farkas posted seven points, four steals and four assists in a win over Western Wyoming Community College on Thursday, then exploded for 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles past the Bruins two days later.
Head coach Randy Rogers said Farkas can do what a lot of players can't with her jump shot, which came in handy as she started the game 7-of-12 from the field and helped CSI out to a vital lead, which the Golden Eagles were able to hold onto.
Farkas will hope to keep her strong performances going against Snow on Thursday.
