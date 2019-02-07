Try 1 month for 99¢
Men's basketball

College of Southern Idaho 65, Utah State University Eastern 54

TWIN FALLS — Defense was the theme on Thursday, and the Golden Eagles' got the job done in the end.

CSI trailed, 29-27, at halftime, but limited USUE to 25 points in the second half, while scoring 38 of its own.

Sophomore Malik Porter and freshman Coreyoun Rushin each scored 13 points, while Rushin also pulled down 12 rebounds and Porter had nine. Freshman David Walker added 11 points, while freshman Jaxon Edelmayer had 10 rebounds and seven points.

CSI (21-5, 6-2) will host Salt Lake Community College next Thursday.

Women's basketball

Utah State University Eastern 75, College of Southern Idaho 65

TWIN FALLS — The Golden Eagles were unable to exact revenge for a loss to Utah State University Eastern back on Jan. 12, falling at home to the visiting Eagles by 10.

Freshman Allie Thayne led the way for CSI, scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds for a double-double. Sophomores Denajha Kie and Brooke Haney each chipped in 10 points, too.

The Golden Eagles struggled from the field, especially in the first half when they went 9-for-25 overall and 1-for 7 from 3-point range. Things picked up slightly in the second half, as CSI shot 38.71 percent from the field and made two triples on four attempts, but it wasn't enough to turn it around.

CSI (16-10, 4-4) will host Salt Lake Community College next Thursday.

