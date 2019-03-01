Men’s basketball
CSI 84, Salt Lake Community College 76
PRICE, Utah — The Golden Eagles overcame a halftime deficit to advance to the Region 18 championship game.
Salt Lake led, 40-37, at the break, but CSI outscored the Bruins, 47-36, in the second half to run away with a win.
Redshirt sophomore Coleman Sparling and freshman David Walker each scored 17 points to pace the Golden Eagles, while sophomore Roberto Gittens and freshman Jaxon Edelmayer added 11 apiece. Sophomore Khalid Thomas added 10.
Women’s basketball
Snow College 46, CSI 44
PRICE, Utah — CSI’s season ended at 19-12 after a Region 18 tournament loss to Snow on Friday.
After an even first quarter, CSI led, 27-18, at halftime. However, Snow outscored the Golden Eagles, 28-17, in the second half, to turn the game around and advance to the regional championship.
Freshman Finley Garnett led CSI with 12 points and sophomore Brooke Haney added 10 for the Golden Eagles in the narrow defeat.
Softball
CSI 8, Southern Nevada 2 Southern Nevada 7, CSI 6
HENDERSON, Nev. — For 13 innings, the College of Southern Idaho Softball team looked sharp and in control. The one inning the Golden Eagles weren’t, they watched a 6-2 lead disappear into a 7-6 game two win for College of Southern Nevada. CSI won the opener 8-2 for split.
Golden Eagle game one starter Mailee Jensen dominated in the win. She gave up just two runs on three hits. The freshman posted eight strikeouts.
At the plate, CSI finished with 14 hits. Hannah Peterson was 3-for-5 with one RBI. Carley Croshaw went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI and a home run. Sherry Boone was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Nikki Zielinski was 2-for-4. Kalena Shepherd was 2-for-4 with a double and Kylie Baumert finished with a triple and two runs scored.
It looked like CSI would roll in the second game as well, taking a 6-2 lead into the fifth. Anjalee Batchelor and Hadyn Flygare each hit home runs, while Zielinski pounded a triple.
After two scoreless innings, the Golden Eagles just needed to shut the door in the seventh for the win. But Southern Nevada opened with a double, single and a walk before CSI switched pitchers. The Golden Eagles then had an error, followed by a single. The Golden Eagles went back to Jensen but the damage was done. She struck out the first player she faced but a passed ball allowed her to take first. Then CSN scored two on a basehit to walk off with the win.
CSI, 6-8 overall and 1-1 in SWAC play, takes on CSN against Saturday at 10 a.m. and noon PST.
Track
NJCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships
PITTSBURG, Kansas — The College of Southern Idaho Men’s and Women’s Distance Track Teams fared well Friday on the first day of the NJCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The Golden Eagles had two men and one women make finals in the 800 meters. Wyatt Peck ran a time of 1:54.31 and Siyad Matan made finals with a time of 1:54.01. For the women, Jenny Schenk qualified with a time of 2:18.68.
In the 3000 meters men’s race, Zak Montoya placed 12th as the highest finisher for CSI in a time of 8:51.92. Ezekiel Stelzer was 15th in 8:58.97. In the women’s 3000 meters, Bailey Wall took seventh overall in 10:26.58 and Erica Kent placed 15th in 10:58.41.
Montoya had another great race in the 5000 meters, taking 13th overall in a time of 15:08.33. Chase Barrow finished 18th at 15:21.95.
The women had three finish in the top 15. Kayli Emmanuel (11th in 18:46.27), Shaylee Hill (12th in 18:49.77) and Madison Flippence (14th in 19:09.10)
The CSI Men’s and Women’s Distance Relay teams both medaled. Clayton VanDyke, Siyad Matan, Wyatt Peck and Hunter May ran the Golden Eagles to second place in a time of 10:05.74. The women’s team of Allison Teemant, Jenny Schenk, Marley May and Kami Withers took third in a time of 12:21.11.
The Golden Eagles will run again tomorrow for the final day of nationals.
