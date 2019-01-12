Men's basketball
Utah State University Eastern 76, College of Southern Idaho 75
PRICE, Utah — The Golden Eagles suffered their second loss in three games as Utah State University Eastern got the better of the visitors in the second half to earn a Scenic West Athletic Conference win.
CSI was able to snatch a lead heading into the halftime break, holding a 39-34 advantage. However, the hosts flipped things around in the second period, outscoring the Golden Eagles, 42-36, to take a one-point win.
The Golden Eagles didn't have a terrible shooting night, keeping at a 45.6 percent clip from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc. They out-rebounded USUE, 43-33.
However, 21 turnovers played their part as the hosts committed just 13.
Freshman N'Keil Nelson was the high-scorer for CSI, dropping in 20 points, including four 3-pointers, to go along with seven rebounds. Freshman Coreyoun Rushin was the only other Golden Eagle in double figures, posting 13 points and eight boards.
CSI (16-5, 1-2)
Women's basketball
Utah State University Eastern 70, College of Southern Idaho 62
PRICE, Utah — The Golden Eagles will return to Twin Falls having split their games on a two-contest excursion to Utah.
After defeating Snow College on Thursday, CSI suffered its first Scenic West Athletic Conference loss of the campaign.
USUE pulled ahead by four after one quarter, but the Golden Eagles equaled the hosts in the second to trail by just four at halftime. After three, USUE had added another five points to its lead and, with 6:25 to go in the fourth, led by 17 points.
CSI was able to end up outscoring USUE in the fourth, 18-17, but that could only bring the deficit to eight points. The Golden Eagles shot 32.9 percent from the field on the night, including making six of 21 3-point attempts.
Freshman Allie Thayne led the Golden Eagles with 21 points, while also pulling down eight boards. Sophomore Brooke Haney and freshman Kaela McClure added 11 points apiece.
CSI (14-7, 2-1) returns to Twin Falls to host Colorado Northwestern Community College on Saturday.
Indoor track
POCATELLO — CSI freshman Wyatt Peck took first overall in the men's 800-meter race at the Stacy Dragila Open at Idaho State University on Saturday. His time of 1:55.19 was more than two seconds better than any other participant, and qualified him for the NJCAA National Meet.
Seven total CSI runners met national qualifying times for eight different events on Saturday. Sophomore Clayton VanDyke came in third in the 800 and fourth in the mile to qualify in both events. Freshman Hunter May, who finished fifth in the mile, also qualified for that event.
On the women's side, sophomore Allison Teemant and freshman Jenny Schenk took fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 800 to qualify. Sophomores Bailey Wall (sixth) and Shaylee Hill (seventh) made the qualifying time in the 3,000.
Women
800 Meters - 4. Allison Teemant 2:20.88; 6. Jenny Schenk 2:21.53; 8. Marley May 2:27.82; 9. Megan Galbraith 2:28.85; 10. Katie Christopherson 2:37.11.
1-Mile - 11. Erica Kent 5:35.67; 12. Marley May 5:35.75; 13. Katie Christopherson 5:44.67; 14. Madison Flippence 5:45.31; 15. Madison Norris 5:45.51; 17. Mekenna Manzer 7:35.13.
3000 Meters - 6. Bailey Wall, 10:42.11; 7. Shaylee Hill 10:46.36; 11. Kayli Emmanuel 11:20.17
Men
800 Meters - 1. Wyatt Peck 1:55.19; 3. Clayton VanDyke 1:58.17; 6. Siyad Matan 2:00.56; 8. Kellis Johnson 2:03.37; 9. Zac Montoya 2:03.50; 10. Ethan Hurst 2:05.02; 11. Ethan Anderson 2:05.12; 12. Brian Schulz 2:07.48; 14. Edison Bennett 2:08.09.
1-Mile - 4. Clayton VanDyke 4:24.83; 5. Hunter May 4:26.55; 8. Siyad Matan 4:30.92; 11. Andrew Allen 4:32.74; 15. Zac Montoya 4:34.31; 19. David Wilcox 4:42.60; 24. Edison Bennett 4:48.06; 25. Jaren Merrill 4:57.11; 26. Adam Frelly 4:58.65.
3000 Meters - 10. Chase Barrow 9:07.01; 12. Ashton Siwek 9:20.24; 14. Mubarek Haws 9:33.73; 16. Andrew Allen 9:54.18; 17. Jonah Schoppe 9:56.88.
