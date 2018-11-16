HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Once again, the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team reached the NJCAA Division I title match. And once again, the Golden Eagles will battle Miami Dade College for the crown.
Second-seeded CSI overcame a rough first set and won the final three against Seward County Community College on Friday night in the NJCAA DI semifinals at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. On Saturday, the Golden Eagles will play their third national title match in four years, and they’ll be searching for their first championship since 2015.
“That was a battle from the beginning,” CSI head coach Jim Cartisser said over the phone. “Didn’t control the match, but when we were doing what we needed to do, there wasn’t a lot of panic on our side.”
CSI lost the first set 25-18, and it wasn’t particularly close at any point. Seward County CC went on a 5-0 run to take a 13-6 lead, and it never led by fewer than four points the rest of the set.
“They came out and kinda smacked us in the face,” Cartisser said.
The Golden Eagles played better in the second set but couldn’t build a lead larger than one until the end. Seward County CC took leads of 22-20 and 23-21, giving CSI almost no margin for error if it wanted to avoid going down 2-0.
The Golden Eagles rattled off four straight points — Airi Miyabe kill, Brianna Barta/E’laisah Young block, Young/Miyabe block, Miyabe kill — to knot the match up.
“Instead of playing small ball, we decided to get pissed off and said, ‘Let’s control this game,” Cartisser said. “And we did.”
After falling behind 13-10, the Golden Eagles went on an 11-3 run and earned a 25-20 win in the third set.
The relative comfort CSI felt in that set did not carry over into the fourth.
Neither team built a lead larger than two points in the final set until CSI went ahead 22-19 on a Letarone Mose kill. Seward County CC cut that deficit to 21-20, and it answered a CSI point to make it 23-22.
A service error gave CSI a two-point lead, and a Young block secured a 25-22 set victory and a berth back into the national title match.
Cartisser said Seward County CC’s 6-foot-6 Luz Sierra “pretty much dominated us” in the match, but on that final point, Young stifled Sierra’s attack.
“It was a poetic way to end the match,” Cartisser said.
Miyabe finished the match with a match-high 24 kills, and she added 11 digs. The sophomore outside hitter leads the tournament in total kills (58) and kills per set (5.27).
Freshman libero and Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert led all players with 29 digs, leaving her with a tournament-best 64 (5.82 per set). Young’s two blocks in Friday’s match put her second in total blocks (20) and first in blocks per set (1.82) among tournament players.
Top-seeded Miami Dade, which went undefeated last season, has one loss this fall and went to five sets against Iowa Western CC on Friday. But Cartisser, in his first season as head coach in place of his late wife Heidi, expects this year’s Sharks to be just as tough as last year’s, who swept the Golden Eagles for their second straight national title.
“We’re 100 percent underdogs. There’s no question. The only place we’re better than them is Airi and Kylie Baumert,” Cartisser said. “We’re gonna have to get a little help. A little divine intervention.”
Heidi Cartisser inducted into HOF
The late Heidi Cartisser has been inducted into the NJCAA Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the NJCAA announced earlier this week.
Cartisser and Parkland College coach Cliff Hastings were honored on Wednesday for their Hall of Fame inductions. The NJCAA also announced that the honor given to the best coach of the national tournament will be renamed the Heidi Cartisser Coach of the Tournament.
Cartisser played for CSI from 1991-93 and was the Golden Eagles’ head coach from 2006 to 2017, when she died at the age of 44. Her husband and longtime assistant coach Jim Cartisser was named the interim head coach prior to this season.
Heidi Cartisser accumulated a 359-89 overall record as CSI’s coach. She led the Golden Eagles to seven Region 18 titles, eight NJCAA Division I tournament appearances and three national championships (in 2009, 2012 and 2015). She was also named the NJCAA Coach of the Year three times.
Leatham signs with BYU
CSI sophomore Hayden Leatham signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to join the BYU baseball program after his second and final season with the Golden Eagles.
“Man it’s hard to put into words my emotions today, feeling overwhelmed with support from my family and so many others,” Leatham wrote on Twitter. “To everyone supporting me and this dream, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Stoked for this next chapter‼️”
Leatham declined an interview request.
The Rexburg native and Madison High School graduate, was perhaps CSI’s best player during his freshman season. Leatham, a utility player who primarily played left field last season, was named the Region 18 player of the year and an NJCAA All-America honorable mention. His walkoff home run against Salt Lake Community College gave the Golden Eagles their first Region 18 title since 1999, and he helped them finish third at the NJCAA World Series.
“Hayden comes to us from the College of Southern Idaho and will bring a wealth of experience with him,” BYU head baseball coach Mike Littlewood said in a news release. “He has a big-time bat that we expect to be a middle-of-the-order-type guy for us.”
Men’s basketball team rolls, women fall
In its first home game of the season, the third-ranked CSI men’s basketball team handled Columbia Basin Community College 126-82 at the Hilex Poly Invitational.
Nine Golden Eagles scored in double figures, led by freshman Jaxon Edelmayer with 16 points (7-of-11 from the field). Sophomore forward Andrea Lo Biondo had five points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
CSI (4-1) will conclude its home tournament against Mesa CC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Out in Midland, Texas, the CSI women’s basketball team fell to host Midland 83-76 on the second day of the Midland NIT Tournament. No other details were available. The Golden Eagles opened tournament play on Thursday with a 62-53 victory over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
