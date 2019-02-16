Women’s basketball
CSI 95, Colorado Northwestern CC 52
TWIN FALLS — Sophomore Bailey Hawkins and freshman Allie Thayne each notched double-doubles to help lead the way for a blowout CSI win.
Hawkins had 14 points and 10 boards, while Thayne had 13 and 10. Sophomore Nicole Heyn Suarez scored 14 points and sophomore Brooke Haney added 13.
The Golden Eagles dominated from the jump, taking a 17-6 lead after one and holding a 42-15 advantage at halftime. After an even 20-20 score finished the third quarter, CSI outscored Colorado Northwestern, 33-17, in the fourth. CSI shot 50 percent from the field for the game while forcing Colorado Northwestern into 20 turnovers and 30.8 rate from the field.
The Golden Eagles (18-10, 6-4) play at Snow College on Thursday.
Men’s basketball
CSI 91, Colorado Northwestern Community College 89
TWIN FALLS — The Golden Eagles had to battle a Colorado Northwestern team that made 11 of its 20 3-point attempts over the course of the game, but were able to get the conference win.
CSI led, 39-38, after the first half, and outscored Colorado Northwestern, 52-51, in the second half to hold on for the victory.
Six Golden Eagles reached double figures, as freshman David Walker led the way with 22 points. Freshman Brayden Parker had 14 to go along with 11 boards for a double-double.
Sophomore Malik Porter scored 12 points while freshman Coreyoun Rushin had 11. Redshirt Freshman Thomas Miles and freshman Kevin Legardy each scored 10 on the night.
CSI shot 44.8 percent from the field to keep pace with the hot shooting of the visitors.
The Golden Eagles (22-6, 7-3) play at Snow College on Thursday.
Baseball
CSI 9, Prairie Baseball Academy 5 (Friday)
CSI 16, Prairie Baseball Academy 6
CSI 17, Okanagan 9
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Golden Eagles put together a three-game win streak over the past two days down in Nevada.
Sophomore Boden Mills pitched six innings, struck out seven batters and allowed just three earned runs in Friday’s game. Sophomore Hayden Leatham hit a home run and drove in two runs, while freshman Andrew Astin also brought home two scorers.
Sophomore Cannon Secrist pitched in the first Saturday contest, going 5.2 innings and striking out four. Leatham went 4-for-5 with a triple, sophomore Nolan Walker hit a home run and drove in four runs, while sophomore Abe Yagi added four RBI.
In the third game, freshman Jackson Kohler led the offensive onslaught with a 3-for-4 performance, hitting a home run and driving in four runs. Sophomore David Hudleson and freshman Tyler Curtis both went 3-for-5, as Hudleson drove in two runs.
CSI (6-5) faces Okanagan again on Sunday morning.
