Baseball
Scottsdale Community College 4, College of Southern Idaho 2
LAS VEGAS — After taking their opening two contests against Scottsdale on Thursday, the No. 11 Golden Eagles suffered their first loss of the campaign on Friday.
Freshman Matt Hansen was the standout on the mound, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing just two hits while striking out five. Freshman Tyler Curtis had a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run batted in.
College of Southern Idaho 9, Scottsdale Community College 3
LAS VEGAS — The Golden Eagles rebounded from their earlier loss on Friday to take three out of four from the Fighting Artichokes.
Sophomore Connor Breding picked up the win on the mound, tossing five innings of one-run baseball and striking out four batters in the process. Freshman Colton Carpenter added two innings of scoreless play on the bump with two strikeouts.
Sophomores Hayden Leatham and Abe Yagi each had a double and drove in two runs apiece.
CSI (3-1) returns to action next Friday against South Mountain Community College in Henderson, Nev.
