Men's basketball
The College of Southern Idaho earned a blowout victory over Colorado Northwestern Community College on Saturday, and many Golden Eagles played their part in the win, but perhaps none more so than sophomore Roberto Gittens, who was named the Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
In the Golden Eagles' 109-81 rout of Colorado Northwestern, Gittens hit two 3-pointers as part of a 13-0 run to open the game and never slowed up, going 11-for-17 from the field and 6-for-10 from beyond the arc to pour in a game-high 28 points for CSI.
Gittens also hauled in four rebounds and dished out three assists in the victory.
The leading scorer for the Golden Eagles this campaign, Gittens is averaging 15.4 points per game. He's also pulling down 4.6 rebounds per game and adding 3.1 assists per game.
Gittens has made 63 3-pointers this season. The next-closest Golden Eagle in that category has 27. He's shooting 38.4 percent from long range and 43.5 percent from the field overall. Only one player has contributed more minutes for the Golden Eagles over the course of this season.
The Golden Eagles (17-5, 2-2) will host Snow College on Thursday.
Softball
The Golden Eagles, coming off a 49-12 season in 2018, are set to enter the 2019 campaign ranked seventh in the nation after the NJCAA released its preseason poll on Tuesday.
After a 32-6 run in conference play, the Golden Eagles earned a berth in the NJCAA national tournament. CSI won two and lost two, finishing seventh at last season's tournament and bowing out at the hands of Seminole State College (Okla.), which came in at No. 10 in the preseason poll.
Temple College (Texas), which won the national championship last year, will start the new season as the No. 1 team in the country.
CSI's season begins at the Las Vegas Kickoff Classic in Henderson, Nev., where the Golden Eagles will take on Yavapai College, Arizona Western College and Central Arizona College on Friday. Then, CSI will face Eastern Arizona College and Pima Community College on Saturday.
Baseball
The CSI baseball team is back in the rankings after a run at the end of last season that saw the Golden Eagles take third place in the nation at the NJCAA World Series.
The Golden Eagles enter this season at No. 11 in the country, coming off a season in which they went 52-12 overall and 24-8 in Scenic West Athletic Conference action.
CSI topped Temple College and Iowa Western Community College in its opening two games at last season's NJCAA World Series. However, the Golden Eagles were eliminated from tournament play after back-to-back losses to Walters State Community College (Tenn.) and San Jacinto College (Texas).
Iowa Western begins the season at No. 4, while San Jacinto is unranked. Chipola College (Fla.) will open the season as the No. 1 team in the nation.
CSI begins a four-game series against Scottsdale Community College on Jan. 31 in Las Vegas.
