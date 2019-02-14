Women’s basketball
College of Southern Idaho 66, Salt Lake Community College 53
TWIN FALLS — The Golden Eagles avenged their Feb. 2 loss at Salt Lake by defeating the No. 20 team in the country by 13 points on Thursday.
CSI opened up with a huge first quarter, doubling Salt Lake up and leading, 24-12, after one. Following an even second quarter, the Golden Eagles led, 41-29, at the half.
Out of the break, the Golden Eagles added to their lead with a 14-10 third-quarter run. Salt Lake outscored CSI, 14-11, in the fourth, but it was far too late for a comeback effort by the visitors.
Freshman Petra Farkas led all scorers with 23 points off the bench on the night, which included four 3-pointers. Sophomores Denajha Kie and Kaela McClure added nine and eight points, respectively, while sophomore Bailey Hawkins pulled down a game-high of 12 rebounds.
CSI shot 45.3 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc in what was an extremely effective shooting night. The Golden Eagles held Salt Lake to 38.7 percent from the field and just 6.7 percent from 3-point range. Salt Lake went 1-8 on 3’s in the first half and missed all seven of its attempts in the second.
The Golden Eagles (17-10, 5-4) host Colorado Northwestern Community College on Saturday.
Men’s basketball
Salt Lake Community College 70, College of Southern Idaho 68
TWIN FALLS — Despite a comeback charge in the second half, CSI was unable to overcome Salt Lake on Thursday.
The Golden Eagles trailed, 39-34, at halftime. Despite outscoring the visitors, 34-31, in the second half, CSI was unable to close the gap completely.
Freshman David Walker led CSI with 15 points, and redshirt freshman Thomas Miles added 13. Sophomore Malik Porter pulled down a team-high of 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.
CSI (21-6, 6-3) will host Colorado Northwestern Community College on Saturday.
