Women's basketball
CSI 60, Snow College 48
EPHRAIM, Utah — The Golden Eagles got off to a slow start at Snow College on Thursday, but pulled it around to improve to 2-0 in conference play this season.
Following a high-intensity upset win over then-No. 17 Salt Lake Community College on Saturday, CSI fell behind Snow, 14-8, after one quarter. A better second quarter followed, but the Golden Eagles trailed, 25-22, at halftime.
A big third quarter, in which CSI outscored Snow, 19-11, turned the game on its head. Then, the Golden Eagles went on a 19-12 run for the fourth quarter to cement a 12-point win.
Freshman Allie Thayne made vital contributions for CSI, leading all scorers with 19 points and pulling down a game-high 13 rebounds as well for a double-double. Jerome graduate and CSI freshman Kaela McClure added 14 points for the Golden Eagles.
CSI shot less than one percent better from the field compared to Snow (36.5 vs. 35.6, respectively), but had a large advantage on the glass, out-rebounding the hosts, 42-31.
The Golden Eagles (14-6, 2-0) will play at Utah State University Eastern on Saturday.
Men's basketball
No. 13 CSI 101, Snow College 89
EPHRAIM, Utah — In sophomore Khalid Thomas' first start the season, and just his fourth appearance since returning from an injury that forced him to miss the first few months, the Texas Tech signee lit up the scoresheet and led CSI to a conference win.
Thomas went 6-of-10 from 3-point range and poured in 25 points to lead the Golden Eagles, who have now won nine of their last 10.
Sophomore Malik Porter added a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, while fellow sophomore Roberto Gittens had 19 and freshman Coreyoun Rushin added 10. Freshman Brayden Parker added 10 rebounds to go along with seven points.
CSI led, 45-37, at halftime and outscored Snow, 56-52, in the second half to finalize the 12-point margin by which they won.
The Golden Eagles (16-4, 1-1) will play at Utah State University Eastern on Saturday.
