Men’s basketball
Snow College 83, CSI 72
EPHRAIM, Utah — The Golden Eagles were unable to top Snow College in Utah on Thursday night.
No. 14 CSI had beaten No. 23 Snow twice this season, once, 101-89, on the road on Jan. 10, before a 91-71 drubbing of the Badgers at home on Jan. 24. However, despite trailing by just two at the half, CSI struggled in the second half, and was outscored, 43-34, in the frame.
The Golden Eagles (22-7, 7-4) will play at Utah State University Eastern on Saturday.
Women’s basketball
Snow College 86, CSI 62
EPHRAIM, Utah — The CSI women’s basketball team fell to Snow College on the road despite a trio of Golden Eagles in double figures.
Jerome grad and sophomore Kaela McClure led the scoring with 17 points, sophomore Brooke Haney finished with 14 and sophomore Bailey Hawkins tossed in 10 points. Hawkins also pulled down eight rebounds.
Former Burley standout Sydney Pilling and Savannah Domgaard were the leading scorers for the game with 24 points each for the Badgers.
The Golden Eagles trailed at the half, 42-40, and Snow doubled the CSI scoring, 44-22, in the second half. The Golden Eagles were out-rebounded by the Badgers, 42-23, but suffered only 12 turnovers compared to 16 for the Badgers.
CSI (18-11, 6-5) will play at Utah State University Eastern on Saturday.
