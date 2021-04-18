CSI Roundup: CSI Baseball takes the loss on Sunday in Salt Lake and more updates

Tate Gambill led of the top of the 13th with a single. After an out, Magnum Hofstetter and Morgan Albrecht walked to load the bases. Gambill then scored the winning run on a wild pitch before CSN got the next two outs.

That was all Tanner Clayton needed on the mound to secure the win. He pitched the final two innings, giving up no runs on no hits with two strikeouts.

CSI had solid outings by all of its pitchers in the game. Andrew Baughn threw five innings, giving up one earned run on one hit with four strikeouts and Taye Newman threw 4.2 innings, giving up no runs on three hits with five strikeouts.

At the plate, Crew Robinson, Briggs Newman, Gambill, Andrew Astin and Hofstetter each had a hit.

Game one was similar as both teams combined for just six hits.

Albrecht and Hofstetter each had solo home runs for the Golden Eagles for their offense

Jake Dahle took the loss on the mound, giving up no earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts. The Golden Eagles had four errors which attributed to the four Salt Lake runs.

CSI Baseball loses series opener at Salt Lake