CSI Roundup: CSI Baseball takes the loss on Sunday in Salt Lake and more updates

CSI Baseball takes the loss on Sunday in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho lost to Salt Lake CC 10-2 to finish up the four-game series in Scenic West Athletic Conference play Sunday.
The Golden Eagles struggled to get their offense rolling and their pitching gave up seven runs early that they couldn't overcome. Crew Robinson was 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and one RBI. Andrew Gregersen and Magnum Hofstetter each went 1-for-3 with a double and Tate Gambill finished 1-for-1 with two walks and an RBI.
Nate Dahle threw a great first inning, giving up no runs on no hits. Andrew Zmuda earned the loss, going .2 innings and giving up three earned runs on three hits.
CSI, 26-18 overall and 13-11 in SWAC play, has a bye weekend before hosting Colorado Northwestern the following weekend.
CSI Baseball splits with Salt Lake in two defensive battles
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team's pitching staff shined in a 4-2 loss and 3-2 win Saturday against Salt Lake CC.
And so did the Bruins.
In the Golden Eagle's 3-2 win, the two teams battled into the 13th inning before CSI put across the winning run. The Golden Eagles gave up just seven hits in the game, while posting just five of their own.
Tate Gambill led of the top of the 13th with a single. After an out, Magnum Hofstetter and Morgan Albrecht walked to load the bases. Gambill then scored the winning run on a wild pitch before CSN got the next two outs.
That was all Tanner Clayton needed on the mound to secure the win. He pitched the final two innings, giving up no runs on no hits with two strikeouts.
CSI had solid outings by all of its pitchers in the game. Andrew Baughn threw five innings, giving up one earned run on one hit with four strikeouts and Taye Newman threw 4.2 innings, giving up no runs on three hits with five strikeouts.
At the plate, Crew Robinson, Briggs Newman, Gambill, Andrew Astin and Hofstetter each had a hit.
Game one was similar as both teams combined for just six hits.
Albrecht and Hofstetter each had solo home runs for the Golden Eagles for their offense
Jake Dahle took the loss on the mound, giving up no earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts. The Golden Eagles had four errors which attributed to the four Salt Lake runs.
CSI Baseball loses series opener at Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball lost to Salt Lake CC 9-1 Friday to open its Scenic West Athletic Conference four-game series on the road.
The Golden Eagles gave up four runs in the first inning and never recovered.
CSI finished the game with five hits. Zach Schmidt went 2-3, while Crew Robinson, Zack Petersen and Andrew Gregersen each were 1-3. Robison had a double and Petersen finished with an RBI.
Mason Olson earned the loss on the mound, pitching the first three innings and giving up five earned runs on seven hits. Bonus pitched 2.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and Logan Bleazard pitched the final out of the game for CSI.
Golden Eagle Softball struggles on Saturday at home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Softball team had no answer for second-ranked Salt Lake, falling to the Bruins 11-1 and 12-2 in a Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader.
In game one, CSI was only outhit 8-4 but the Golden Eagles posted five defensive errors. Siera Horton pitched the final six innings and held Salt Lake at bay but the damage had already been done. Horton gave up just one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts.
Offensively, Sophia Stoddard and Sophia Bartholomew were each 1-for-3 with a double. Maya Williams was 1-for-2.
Game two was much of the same as CSI added another three errors in the field.
Williams was a bright spot at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run. Stoddard was 2-for-2 and Jessica Touchard was 1-for-1.
CSI, now 26-18 overall and 17-11, travels to Snow College next weekend.
Golden Eagles split with #2 Salt Lake Friday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Softball bounced back from an 18-1 loss in the series opener to defeat second-ranked Salt Lake CC 7-3 Friday in the second game behind the pitching effort of Kenzie Waters.
Waters kept Salt Lake off balance all game in the circle, going the distance and giving up just three earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts.
At the plate Sophia Stoddard was 1-3 with a home run and two RBI. Cortney Rhees was 1-3 with a double and two RBI. Carley Croshaw finished 1-2 with a double. Payton Hammond was 1-3 with a home run.
In game one, Croshaw was 1-for-2 with a home run and Maizie Clark and Sidney Eyre were each 1-for-3.
Softball's Williams selected for conference weekly award
TWIN FALLS, Idaho - College of Southern Idaho's Maya Williams had a big weekend at the plate for the Golden Eagles in their series with Southern Nevada, winning Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week accolades.
Williams hit .727, getting out only three times in four games. She finished with two walks and scored five runs. She also had two doubles and a home run along with three RBI.
CSI Distance Track competes at the Whitworth Classic
SPOKANE, Wash. - The College of Southern Idaho Men's and Women's Distance Track Programs ran against 12 different two and four-year programs in the Whitworth Classic Saturday and qualified a few for the NJCAA National Championships in May.
The Golden Eagles faced runners from Washington State, Eastern Washington, College of Idaho, Whitworth, Spokane CC, Gonzaga, Lewis-Clark, University of Idaho, Northwest University, Whitman College, Edmonds College and Montana Tech.
Maura Williams ran a qualifying time in the 10000 meters, taking sixth overall in a time of 41:06.30.
Amy White, who had already qualified in the 3000 meter Steeplechase, ran another great time, finishing third in a time of 11:35.70. While Eric Christen also previously qualified in the 3,000 Steeplechase, Jonathan Frew joined him, running 9:53.72. Frew placed fifth and Christen was fourth.
The final new qualifier was Cade Smith in the Men's 1500 meters. He placed seventh in a time of 4:02.29.
Other top 10 finishers in events included: Abdelgadir Mohamed (3rd in the 800 1:55.61); Ali Juarez (7th in the 800 1:48.52); Jacob Porter (8th in the 800 1:59.10); Riley Taylor (8th in the Steeplechase 10:36.14); Mark Thompson (10th in the Steeplechase 10:59.98); Madison Pedrow (7th in the Steeplechase 13:36.43); and Taya Brewer (8th in the 5000 Meters 19:24.52).
"We had a lot of PRs and I was super proud of the whole team," said CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson. "We faced some great competition and it will really help us prepare for nationals."
CSI competes in its final meet before nationals April 30th at the Buc Scoring Invitational in Spokane, Wash.