Baseball
College of Southern Idaho 11, Scottsdale Community College 4
LAS VEGAS — The Golden Eagles got a victory in their season opener in Las Vegas. No other details were available.
College of Southern Idaho 4, Scottsdale Community College 1
LAS VEGAS — The Golden Eagles followed up a win in their season-opener with another victory over Scottsdale Community College, outscoring their opponents, 15-5, over two games. No other details were available.
CSI (2-0) faces Scottsdale again on Friday in two more contests to close out the Golden Eagles’ opening weekend..
Softball
College of Southern Idaho 3, Phoenix College 1
YUMA, Ariz. — The No. 7 Golden Eagles kicked off their day at the Western Arizona Shootout with a win over Phoenix College.
Sophomore Kamryn Grover went the distance on the mound, allowing just five hits and the one earned run while striking out three batters.
At the plate, sophomore Anjalee Batchelor led the way with a 3-for-3 performance, scoring one run. Sophomore Kassidie Brooks and freshman Carley Croshaw each went 2-for-3 and drove in a run apiece, while sophomore Hadyn Flygare also delivered one RBI.
Eastern Arizona College 5, College of Southern Idaho 4 YUMA, Ariz. — No. 9 Eastern Arizona topped CSI in a tight battle on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles were led by freshman Kyle Baumert and sophomore Tristin Evans, who each had two hits on the day. Evans also drove in two runs, while sophomore Hadyn Flygare added a hit and an RBI, as did sophomore Hannah Peterson. Freshman Mailee Jensen had a solid outing on the mound, going 5.1 innings, allowing just five hits and two runs, only one earned. Central Arizona College 10, College of Southern Idaho 7 YUMA, Ariz — The Golden Eagles finished Thursday with two straight losses, dropping another to Central Arizona. Central Arizona got out to an early lead, up, 6-2, after two innings, and led throughout. A three-run seventh by the Golden Eagles nearly got a comeback underway, but fell short. Peterson had three hits and an RBI on the day, as did freshman Kalena Shepherd. Eight total CSI players contributed 12 hits. CSI (4-4) will get back underway in Yuma against Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Friday. Men’s basketball College of Southern Idaho 91, Colorado Northwestern Community College 83 RANGELY, Colo. — The Golden Eagles got a solid win over a Scenic West Athletic Conference foe on Thursday. Freshman Brayden Parker led all scorers for CSI with 17 points, and added five boards. Fellow freshman Coreyoun Rushin scored 14 and pulled down seven rebounds, while junior Roberto Gittens had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Jaxon Edelmayer dished out seven assists. CSI (19-5, 4-2) plays at Salt Lake Community College on Saturday. Women’s basketball College of Southern Idaho 73, Colorado Northwestern Community College 60
RANGELY, Colo. — The Golden Eagles tacked on another SWAC victory by beating Colorado Northwestern for the second time this season.
Sophomore Brooke Haney led CSI with 24 points, while sophomore Denajha Kie added 14 and chipped in four rebounds. Freshman Allie Thayne contributed eight points and eight rebounds, as well.
CSI (16-8, 4-2) plays at Salt Lake Community College on Saturday.
