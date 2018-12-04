Volleyball
After helping their team win the program’s 12th NJCAA national championship on Nov. 17, two CSI volleyball players were named first team All-Americans on Tuesday.
Sophomore Airi Miyabe earned the honor for the second consecutive year. The sophomore from Oasaka, Japan, notched 445 kills on the season, good for 196 more than the second-highest output on the team. Miyabi averaged a team-high 4.28 kills per set and finished the season with a .302 hitting percentage.
Fellow sophomore E’Laisah Young also earned an All-American nod after posting a team-best hitting percentage of .375. The Muncie, Ind., native notched 2.08 kills per set and averaged 1.14 blocks per set.
Cross Country
Three Golden Eagles cross country runners earned All-American honors on Tuesday after competing at the NJCAA championships on Nov. 10.
On the women’s side, sophomore Bailey Wall (7th overall at nationals) and freshman Kami Withers (8th), a Twin Falls High School graduate, were named second team All-Americans. The pair helped the CSI women’s team take third place overall at the national championship meet.
For the men’s team that took fifth at nationals, sophomore Chase Barrow, who placed 15th overall at nationals, was given an honorable mention nod among the All-Americans.
Men’s basketball
After opening the season as the No. 3 team in the preseason NJCAA polls, the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team came in at No. 14 in the first regular season poll of the campaign.
The Golden Eagles (8-3) have been without Texas Tech signee Khalid Thomas, who is sidelined with two broken bones in his foot. CSI fell to No. 17 Indian Hills on Friday before rebounding against preseason-No. 16 Missouri State-West Plains on Saturday.
CSI returns to action on Friday against Western Wyoming Community College in Twin Falls.
Women’s basketball
The CSI women’s basketball team was ranked No. 14 in the NJCAA preseason poll and, after a 7-3 start, came in at No. 22 in the first regular season poll.
The Golden Eagles swept their weekend slate at the Coca Cola Invitational, crushing Williston State on Friday before comfortably beating preseason-No. 18 Georgia Highlands on Saturday.
CSI has been led by sophomore Denajha Kie, who was named the Scenic West Athletic Conference player of the week on Monday. Kie averaged a double-double over the course of the week, with 16.5 points and 10 rebounds per game during the Golden Eagles’ two wins at the Coca Cola Invitational.
Up next for CSI is Western Wyoming Community College on Friday in Salt Lake City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.