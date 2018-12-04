Try 1 month for 99¢
Airi Miyabe
CSI outside hitter Airi Miyabe volleys the ball Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, during the game against Snow College at the College of Southern Idaho gymnasium in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Volleyball

After helping their team win the program’s 12th NJCAA national championship on Nov. 17, two CSI volleyball players were named first team All-Americans on Tuesday.

Sophomore Airi Miyabe earned the honor for the second consecutive year. The sophomore from Oasaka, Japan, notched 445 kills on the season, good for 196 more than the second-highest output on the team. Miyabi averaged a team-high 4.28 kills per set and finished the season with a .302 hitting percentage.

Fellow sophomore E’Laisah Young also earned an All-American nod after posting a team-best hitting percentage of .375. The Muncie, Ind., native notched 2.08 kills per set and averaged 1.14 blocks per set.

Cross Country

Three Golden Eagles cross country runners earned All-American honors on Tuesday after competing at the NJCAA championships on Nov. 10.

On the women’s side, sophomore Bailey Wall (7th overall at nationals) and freshman Kami Withers (8th), a Twin Falls High School graduate, were named second team All-Americans. The pair helped the CSI women’s team take third place overall at the national championship meet.

For the men’s team that took fifth at nationals, sophomore Chase Barrow, who placed 15th overall at nationals, was given an honorable mention nod among the All-Americans.

Men’s basketball

After opening the season as the No. 3 team in the preseason NJCAA polls, the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team came in at No. 14 in the first regular season poll of the campaign.

The Golden Eagles (8-3) have been without Texas Tech signee Khalid Thomas, who is sidelined with two broken bones in his foot. CSI fell to No. 17 Indian Hills on Friday before rebounding against preseason-No. 16 Missouri State-West Plains on Saturday.

CSI returns to action on Friday against Western Wyoming Community College in Twin Falls.

Women’s basketball

The CSI women’s basketball team was ranked No. 14 in the NJCAA preseason poll and, after a 7-3 start, came in at No. 22 in the first regular season poll.

The Golden Eagles swept their weekend slate at the Coca Cola Invitational, crushing Williston State on Friday before comfortably beating preseason-No. 18 Georgia Highlands on Saturday.

CSI has been led by sophomore Denajha Kie, who was named the Scenic West Athletic Conference player of the week on Monday. Kie averaged a double-double over the course of the week, with 16.5 points and 10 rebounds per game during the Golden Eagles’ two wins at the Coca Cola Invitational.

Up next for CSI is Western Wyoming Community College on Friday in Salt Lake City.

