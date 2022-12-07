CSI romps to easy SWAC basketball wins in California

The College of Southern Idaho basketball teams dominated Community Christian College on Wednesday night.

Even that might be an understatement.

Kennedy Eskelson scored a career-high 18 points and Kinga Stachowska added 15 as the Golden Eagles stormed to a 91-49 victory in the women’s game. A few hours later, the CSI men rolled to a 109-53 win to complete a Scenic West Athletic Conference sweep in Redlands, California.

The outcomes were predictable: Both CSI teams are ranked fifth nationally, while the Saints are still searching for their first wins of the season.

The Golden Eagle women (10-1, 2-0 SWAC) improved to 6-0 against CCC (0-9, 0-1) since the California schools joined the conference in 2021. The CSI men (13-0, 2-0 SWAC) are also undefeated in six meetings against the Saints (0-10, 0-1).

CSI will match up again with CCC on Thursday night before heading to Henderson, Nevada, for SWAC games against the College of Southern Nevada on Saturday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles won’t play again at home until Jan. 5, a SWAC doubleheader against Snow College of Utah.