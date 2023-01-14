CSI rolls over Southern Nevada to claim another Scenic West sweep

The College of Southern Idaho basketball teams began a three-game homestand on Saturday with more of the same.

Fronted by Nate Meithof’s 23 points and 10 rebounds, the No. 2 Golden Eagles remained one of three undefeated men’s teams in the country, beating the College of Southern Nevada 88-71 on Idaho Central Court. In the first game of the Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader, Kennedy Eskelson led six players in double figures with 17 points as the No. 7 CSI women rolled to a 91-52 victory.

In the men’s game, Hasan Abdul-Hakim added 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists for CSI (21-0 overall, 9-0 SWAC) against the Coyotes (8-11, 2-5). Rob Whaley had 17 points and seven rebounds, Joel Armotrading blocked seven shots and Isaiah Moses tallied 11 points.

The Golden Eagles are all but certain to remain No. 2 in next week’s NJCAA rankings. Top-ranked Chipola College of Florida also moved to 21-0 on Saturday with a come-from-behind, 70-61 win over Gulf Coast State College.

Connors State College of Oklahoma, the nation’s other undefeated team, hasn’t cracked the top 10 despite a 16-0 mark.

In the women’s game, Courtney Stothard chipped in 13 points, Alyssa Christensen had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Liv Knapp 11 points and six assists for CSI (19-2, 8-1). Kaylee Headrick and Kali Haizlip both had 11 points and five rebounds.

The Golden Eagles led 49-29 at halftime and weren’t threatened in the second half. CSN fell to 7-9, 2-5.

Next, CSI hosts Community Christian College of California (Thursday, 5 and 7 p.m. games) and Colorado Northwestern Community College (Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m. games).