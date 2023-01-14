 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUCO BASKETBALL

CSI rolls over Southern Nevada to claim another Scenic West sweep

Snow College battles CSI in women's basketball

The College of Southern of Idaho mascot pumps up the crowd during the Golden Eagles' Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader against Snow College of Utah on Jan 5.

The College of Southern Idaho basketball teams began a three-game homestand on Saturday with more of the same.

Fronted by Nate Meithof’s 23 points and 10 rebounds, the No. 2 Golden Eagles remained one of three undefeated men’s teams in the country, beating the College of Southern Nevada 88-71 on Idaho Central Court. In the first game of the Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader, Kennedy Eskelson led six players in double figures with 17 points as the No. 7 CSI women rolled to a 91-52 victory.

In the men’s game, Hasan Abdul-Hakim added 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists for CSI (21-0 overall, 9-0 SWAC) against the Coyotes (8-11, 2-5). Rob Whaley had 17 points and seven rebounds, Joel Armotrading blocked seven shots and Isaiah Moses tallied 11 points.

The Golden Eagles are all but certain to remain No. 2 in next week’s NJCAA rankings. Top-ranked Chipola College of Florida also moved to 21-0 on Saturday with a come-from-behind, 70-61 win over Gulf Coast State College.

People are also reading…

Connors State College of Oklahoma, the nation’s other undefeated team, hasn’t cracked the top 10 despite a 16-0 mark.

In the women’s game, Courtney Stothard chipped in 13 points, Alyssa Christensen had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Liv Knapp 11 points and six assists for CSI (19-2, 8-1). Kaylee Headrick and Kali Haizlip both had 11 points and five rebounds.

The Golden Eagles led 49-29 at halftime and weren’t threatened in the second half. CSN fell to 7-9, 2-5.

Next, CSI hosts Community Christian College of California (Thursday, 5 and 7 p.m. games) and Colorado Northwestern Community College (Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m. games).

