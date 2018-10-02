LOGAN, Utah — The College of Southern Idaho rodeo teams continued their successful fall with first-place finishes at the Utah State University Rodeo, which ran this past Friday through Saturday.
The CSI men’s team was especially dominant, finishing with 1,275 points — nearly 1,000 more than second-place Colorado Northwestern Community College (285). The women’s side was closer, but CSI still rolled. The Golden Eagles had 410 points, and second-place Utah Valley had 225.
CSI’s Luke Logan-Marvel won the men’s all around (340 points), and the next four all-around leaders were Golden Eagles: Klancy Krenka (255), Quentin Anseth (200) Hazen Smith (190) and Pete Bradshaw (110).
CSI’s Ashtyn Carlson won the women’s all-around with 345 points, 40 more than Weber State’s Emma Hodson.
Individually for CSI, Shaun Mentaberry edged Logan-Marvel in saddle bronc, Bronc Marriott won bareback, Daniel Eary won steer wrestling and Anseth was the top team roping header.
The showings this past weekend extended both of CSI’s leads in Rocky Mountain Region Standings. The CSI men have 3,805 points, which is more than the next three teams combined. Utah Valley is second with 1,100. On the women’s side, the Golden Eagles have 1,365 points, and second-place Utah Valley has 845.
CSI’s final competition of the fall is the Utah Valley University, which will run this Friday and Saturday in Spanish Fork, Utah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.