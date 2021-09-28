CSI Rodeo shines at Utah State Rodeo

LOGAN, Utah — The College of Southern Idaho Men's and Women's Rodeo Teams each took home top honors Friday and Saturday, winning the Utah State University Rodeo.

The Golden Eagle Men finished with 695 points, keeping them in first place in the Rocky Mountain Region standings with 2,115 points. Utah Valley University stands in second with 1,890 and Weber State University is third with 885.

On the women's side, CSI scored 425 points to win the USU Rodeo, helping them move up to third place overall in the region standings with 855 points. UVU is in first with 1,115 points and Idaho State University is second with 980 points.

Leading the way for the men at USU was Brek Sanderson who won the men's all around title. Sanderson won bull riding and took fourth in steer wrestling. Other top finishers included Nick Joyce (first in saddle bronc riding); Wyatt Lloyd (second in saddle bronc riding); Wes Shaw (third in bareback riding); Darien Johnson (fourth in bareback riding); Davis Otto (sixth in bareback riding); Michael Miller (fourth in tie down roping); Kyle Stewart (fifth in tie down roping); Patrick Bennet (seventh in tie down roping); Colt Ramsey (third in steer wrestling); and Aaron Champneys (sixth in steer wrestling).