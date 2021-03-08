CSI Rodeo opens spring season with solid weekend

SALINA, Utah — The College of Southern Idaho Men’s and Women’s Rodeo Teams placed high in the Rocky Mountain Region Rodeo and the Snow College Rodeo Friday and Saturday.

The Golden Eagles Men placed second in each rodeo and maintained their hold on first place in the overall Rocky Mountain Region Standings. The Golden Eagle Women won the Snow College Rodeo and placed fifth in the Rocky Mountain Region Rodeo, moving up to third place in the overall region standings.

Individually, CSI had some great performances.

On the men’s side Derek Wadsworth won the all-around at the Snow College Rodeo by placing fifth in Tie Down Roping, third in Steer Wrestling and second in Team Roping. Shaun Mentaberry won Saddle Bronc Riding with Russell Kay in second. Chett Deitz brought home first in Bareback Riding. In Steer Wrestling Breksten Sanderson took fourth and in Team Roping, Ryan Bingham placed second with Logan Anseth in third.

For the women, Kaylee Cornia won the all-around in the Snow College Rodeo, placing third in Team Roping and first in Breakaway Roping. Shelby Higgins took fifth in Barrel Racing and Lexi Simper placed fifth in Goat Tying.