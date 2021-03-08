CSI Rodeo opens spring season with solid weekend

SALINA, Utah — The College of Southern Idaho Men’s and Women’s Rodeo Teams placed high in the Rocky Mountain Region Rodeo and the Snow College Rodeo Friday and Saturday.
The Golden Eagles Men placed second in each rodeo and maintained their hold on first place in the overall Rocky Mountain Region Standings. The Golden Eagle Women won the Snow College Rodeo and placed fifth in the Rocky Mountain Region Rodeo, moving up to third place in the overall region standings.
Individually, CSI had some great performances.
On the men’s side Derek Wadsworth won the all-around at the Snow College Rodeo by placing fifth in Tie Down Roping, third in Steer Wrestling and second in Team Roping. Shaun Mentaberry won Saddle Bronc Riding with Russell Kay in second. Chett Deitz brought home first in Bareback Riding. In Steer Wrestling Breksten Sanderson took fourth and in Team Roping, Ryan Bingham placed second with Logan Anseth in third.
For the women, Kaylee Cornia won the all-around in the Snow College Rodeo, placing third in Team Roping and first in Breakaway Roping. Shelby Higgins took fifth in Barrel Racing and Lexi Simper placed fifth in Goat Tying.
In the Rocky Mountain Region Men’s Rodeo, Sanderson finished fifth in the all-around. He took fourth in Bull Riding and second in Steer Wrestling. Mentaberry again won Saddle Bronc Riding with Joseph Bentz placing fourth. Chett Deitz took first in Bareback Riding. In Bull Riding, Miles Johnson was third and Colton Ramsey ( 3rd) and Derek Wadsworth (4th) did well in Tie Down Roping.
Cornia was solid again, placing second in the all-around of the Rocky Mountain Region Rodeo. She won Breakaway Roping and took eighth in Goat Tying. Shelby Higgins finished third in Breakaway Roping.
After five total rodeos for the year, CSI has 3,592.50 points in the men’s race to lead. Utah State Unviersity Eastern is in second with 2,283.50 points and Utah Valley is third with 2,008 points. In the women’s race, Idaho State University leads the standings with 2,532 points. Utah State University is second with 1,976 points and CSI is in third with 1,165 points.