CSI rodeo finishes fall season strong
CSI Rodeo

Nick Joyce won saddle bronc riding at the Utah State University Eastern Rodeo.

 Courtesy Steve Conner

PRICE, Utah — The College of Southern Idaho men's rodeo team took first place at the Utah State University Eastern Rodeo this past weekend, while the Golden Eagle women's team finished second.

That rodeo completes the fall season for the Rocky Mountain Region. The CSI men's team stands in first place with 2,855 points. Utah Valley is in second with 2,475 points and Weber State University is third with 1,275 points. On the women's side, CSI is in third with 1,160, just 10 points behind second-place Idaho State University. Utah Valley is in first with 1,635 points.

CSI had four individuals come away with event titles at USU Eastern Friday and Saturday.

Nick Joyce won saddle bronc riding with Wyatt Lloyd in second. Darien Johnson took first in bareback riding. Erik Bettencourt was second and Davis Otto took third.

The bull riding title went to CSI's Brek Sanderson. Aaron Champneys finished second in steer wrestling.

In the women's events, Shelby Higgins placed first in barrel racing. Raegan Steed finished second in breakaway roping with Higgins taking seventh.

Both teams will pick back up in the spring with the first rodeo scheduled in Salina, Utah, for March 4-5, 2022.

