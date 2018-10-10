SPANISH FORK, Utah — The College of Southern Idaho rodeo program continued its dominance of the Rocky Mountain Region with a strong showing at the Utah Valley University Rodeo, the final event on the fall schedule.
The CSI men's team took first by a wide margin, and the women narrowly missed the top spot at the UVU Rodeo, which took place on Friday and Saturday.
The CSI men totaled 1,210 points over the weekend. The next closest team, Colorado Northwestern Community College, finished with 470 points.
On the women's side, Dixie State placed first with 380 points, 15 more than second-place CSI.
The Golden Eagles also boasted the men's and women's all-around winners: Klancy Krenka (390 points) and Ashtyn Carlson (215). Their teammates Hazen Smith (250) and Russell Kay (230) finished second and third behind Krenka in the men's all-around standings.
Krenka is also No. 1 in the Rocky Mountain Region men's all-around standings with 1,065 points, followed by Smith (990) and Pete Bradshaw (850). Carlson is the top women's all-around competitor at 1,130.
At the UVU Rodeo, Kay won the saddle bronc with a score of 122, Smith won tie down roping (23.3), Krenka won steer wrestling (11.6), Bronc Marriott won bareback riding (131), Bradshaw won bull riding (150) and Katelyn Perkins won breakaway roping (6.1).
CSI will return to action on March 1 at the Snow College Rodeo.
