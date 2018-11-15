HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the second straight season, the College of Southern volleyball team reached the NJCAA Division I tournament semifinals. And it took some work on Thursday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena to get back.
CSI, seeded second at the tournament, swept No. 15 Laramie County Community College with relative ease to open the tournament. The quarterfinal match against Tyler Junior College later in the day was much closer, but CSI prevailed in four sets.
“First game was kinda textbook,” CSI head coach Jim Cartisser said over the phone. “Second game, it was tight the whole way.”
The Golden Eagles (29-2) beat Laramie County CC 25-13, 25-24, 25-18. E’laisah Young led the way with a match-high nine kills and four blocks, while Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert led all players with 21 digs and three aces, Sean Garvin had a match-best 16 assists and Brianna Barta added four blocks.
The second match began with a back-and-forth first set, which CSI won 25-21. Tyler bounced back with a 28-26 win in the second set, which featured a late call that Cartisser disagreed with. The Golden Eagles won the final two sets both by 25-23 scores.
In the semifinals last year, CSI beat Tyler in five sets.
“It was the same type of match we had with this team last year,” Cartisser said. “Luckily, we were just better at the end.”
Airi Miyabe tallied the final point of the match on an ace. Cartisser told the University of Minnesota commit to serve to “area 1” on the court, and her serve “handcuffed” Tyler’s player in the area, Cartisser said.
Miyabe finished with 28 kills, more than twice as many as any other player in the match. The sophomore outside hitter added 20 digs and four blocks.
“We were team Airi tonight,” he said. “She showed tonight why she’s going to be in the Big 10 this time next year.”
Young had four aces and four blocks, Garvin had 29 assists and Jovana Vukcevic added 12 kills.
CSI will now prepare for sixth-seeded Seward County CC. The Saints are led by 6-foot-6 Luz Sierra, of the Dominican Republic. While much taller than any of the Golden Eagles, Sierra is also athletic, Cartisser said.
“I don’t know if I’m gonna put somebody on someone’s shoulders or what I’m gonna do,” Cartisser said.
The match will begin at 5:30 p.m. MT, and it can be streamed online at NJCAA.com.
