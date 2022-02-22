CSI prepares for basketball tournaments

Here's everything you need to know about the Region 18 Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament in one place.

Salt Lake Community College will host the tournament, which will begin on Wednesday and end Saturday.

Tickets are on sale now. To purchase, go to slccbruins.com/sports/2010/3/24/GEN_0324103913.aspx

The CSI men take on Colorado Northwestern Thursday at 5 p.m. If they win, the Golden Eagles will take on the winner of Snow and Community Christian Friday at 7 p.m.

The CSI women open the tournament Friday against the winner of Utah State University Eastern and Southern Nevada at noon. If they win, they would play in the Region 18 Championship Saturday at 1 p.m.

All games will be broadcast at scenicwestnetwork.com.

All games will be available to watch on live stats as well.

Twinbills on tap for baseball

The CSI baseball team hosts the Utah State club team Friday for a doubleheader at noon and Treasure Valley Community College on Saturday for a doubleheader at 1 p.m.

Nworie sets school record, earns SWAC Player of Week

College of Southern Idaho women's basketball standout Emilia Nworie dominated on the court this past week, earning Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

The freshman set the all-time record for most rebounds in a game Saturday against Southern Nevada. She finished the game with 24 rebounds, breaking the record of 23 set by Jordan Todd last year.

Nworie helped the Golden Eagles to three wins this past week and averaged 18.7 points and 14.7 rebounds. She averaged just under four blocks per game and two steals and assists per game.

CSI enters the Region 18 Tournament this week as the top seed.

Williams comes up big for CSI men's basketball

The College of Southern Idaho men's basketball knocked off top-ranked and undefeated Salt Lake Community College this past week as well as earned wins against Community Christian and Southern Nevada. One of the big reasons was forward Daylen Williams, who was named Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week for his play.

The sophomore finished the three game series averaging 11 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles. He shot 57% from the field and also posted five assists, three blocked shots and three steals.

