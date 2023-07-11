Two pitchers from the College of Southern Idaho's baseball team reached the next level in their careers after being drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Josh Trentadue, a lefty, tops off a prosperous year after the Texas Rangers selected him in the 14th round (411th overall) CSI announced Tuesday through a press release.

"It's exciting, I was just sitting down, and all of a sudden my name popped up and it was a bit of a shock," Trentadue told the Times-News via a phone interview. "I didn't expect it. It's pretty exciting. Overall, I'm really happy."

The standout pitcher had prior talks with the Rangers but was still uncertain how the draft would ultimately unfold.

During his sophomore season as CSI, Trentadue earned All-American honors and was named Region-18 Pitcher of the Year. He recorded a 2.04 ERA, and an 8-3 mark for the Golden Eagles. He tossed 118 strikeouts, which sixth in the nation, and left opponents to a .218 batting average.

And Trentadue said he is thankful for the time spent preparing at CSI.

"I think I put a lot of hard work and time in. CSI was a grind. It was never just an easy day at practice," he said. "There was always snow on the ground or cold, and you just had to fight through it."

"I felt like I had to work pretty hard just to be prepared the season, so I feel that's going to prepare me pretty well."

Trentadue, a Richmond, Virginia, native originally signed with NCAA Division I Virginia Commonwealth University after this spring season, and he is undecided on whether he will sign with the Rangers or pitch for VCU.

"I still have to discuss the contract over and then I'll be able to figure that out, but I think that's happen in the next couple days," he said. "I'm just going to see what happens, and just finalize everything before I decide."

Casey Anderson, a right-handed pitcher, graduated from CSI in 2022 with First Team Region-18 honors. He signed with Utah Valley University from CSI, and just finished his junior season. He led the Wolverines with a 3.34 ERA and posted a 5-1 record with 90 strikeouts in 69 innings.

Anderson now prepares to sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks after he was picked in the 11th round (325th overall).

"I was on my way to the field at UVU to work out and throw. I knew the draft was going and I had a feeling my name would be called," Anderson told the Times-News via phone interview. "It's awesome. Super grateful for my time at Utah Valley and CSI. Both places have been so incredibly important in my life."

The pair are the first MLB picks to come out of CSI since the Philadelphia Phillies drafted Twin Falls' Damon Jones was drafted in in the 18th round (533rd overall) in 2017.