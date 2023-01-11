CSI overwhelms Utah State Eastern to claim another Scenic West sweep

Price was right for the College of Southern Idaho basketball teams on Wednesday night.

The No. 7 Golden Eagles opened up a two-game lead atop the Scenic West Athletic Conference women’s standings with a 54-45 win against second-place Utah State University Eastern, while the No. 2 CSI men earned an 84-66 victory to stretch their season-opening winning streak to 20 games.

Kali Haizlip scored 11 points and snared five rebounds, and Liv Knapp added 10 points for the Golden Eagles (18-2 overall, 7-1 SWAC) in the opener at the Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center on the Utah State Eastern campus in Price.

Kaylee Headrick chipped in seven points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles, who held the home team to 28% shooting and forced 15 turnovers. Utah State Eastern fell to 13-6, 5-2.

In the late game, Rob Whaley tallied 19 points and nine rebounds to power CSI (20-0, 8-0), which rolled to a 40-21 halftime lead and never looked back.

Isaiah Moses had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Hasan Abdul-Hakim added 17 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles. Utah State Eastern dropped to 3-14, 2-5.

No. 1 Chipola College of Florida also improved to 20-0 on Wednesday night, beating in-state rival Pensacola State College, 64-61.

CSI is back at home on Idaho Central Court on Saturday for another SWAC doubleheader, hosting the College of Southern Nevada. The women’s game tips at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s contest at about 3 p.m.