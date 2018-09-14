NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — On Friday, the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team dropped its first set since Sept. 1 against New Mexico Military. But like that match, the Golden Eagles rebounded and won three sets.
After dropping the first set, CSI roared back won the next three against Hillsborough (Fla.) Community College on Friday morning to begin the Monroe College Tournament. The Golden Eagles, ranked No. 3 in the latest NJCAA Division I poll, have now won eight straight matches.
Hillsborough CC scored the first point of the first set and never surrendered the lead. The Hawks built a 24-10 advantage and won the set 25-15.
The second set was back-and-forth, and CSI watched a 16-12 lead turn into a 17-16 deficit. But the Golden Eagles did just enough to earn a 25-21 win.
CSI went ahead 5-0 in the second set and never let go of the lead after that, winning 25-21.
The Hawks led by as many as three points early in the first set, but CSI was too much, using a 15-2 run to build a 21-10 lead. The final score was 25-14.
CSI freshman libero and Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert led all players with 28 digs, and freshman setter Azriel White dished out a match-high 28 assists. Freshman outside hitter Payton Spoja had 14 kills and 12 digs, and sophomore middle blocker E'laisah Young had 11 kills and a match-high six blocks.
The Golden Eagles (12-1) will wrap up tournament play on Saturday with two matches, first against Wallace State CC-Hanceville at 8:30 a.m. MT, then against host Monroe College at 12:30 p.m.
