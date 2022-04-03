CSI Men's Rodeo takes second, Women third at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Rodeo Teams posted another solid showing at the Weber State University Rodeo March 25 and 26.

The Golden Eagle Men placed second and the women finished third.

The CSI Men had two individual event winners. Wyatt Lloyd won Saddle Bronc Riding and Darien Johnson won Bareback Riding. The Golden Eagles also had four others place in Bareback. Brent Applegarth was second, Caiden Flynn was third, Erik Bettencourt took fourth and Wesley Shaw was sixth.

CSI's Colt Ramsey finished fourth in Tie Down Roping and Logan Anseth was eighth.

In Steer Wrestling, Shaw took fourth. Aaron Champneys and Anseth combined to finished fourth in Team Roping.

For the women, Shelby Higgins placed sixth in Barrel Racing and eighth in Goat Tying.

In Breakaway Roping, Libby Swan won the event and Raegan Steed took third.

The CSI Men still lead the Rocky Mountain Region with 4,955 points. UVU is in second at 3,840 and Weber State is in third with 3,410. For the women, UVU is in first, Idaho State is in second and CSI stands in third.

