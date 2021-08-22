CSI men's basketball signs 2 players

Golden Eagles ink standout transfer Anthony Roy

"Anthony comes to us from a well-respected Division I program," said CSI Head Coach Jeff Reinert. "He was one of the best players out of California in the 2020 class and we feel with the year of experience he gained at USF, playing in one of the top leagues in the country (WCC), he is ready to be a major contributor at the national JUCO level. Anthony is a versatile offensive player with a natural ability to both score and facilitate. His length and versatility will allow him to play and defend multiple positions for us. Off the court, Anthony is a great kid with a positive attitude and contagious personality. He will be a great fit for our basketball program and our CSI campus community."