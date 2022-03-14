 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CSI

CSI Men's Basketball season ends with loss at nationals

CSI Nationals

HUTCHINSON, Kan. - The College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball played from behind from the start to the finish Monday in the opening round of the NJCAA Division I National Tournament, falling to Harcum College 92-65.

After trailing 47-29 at the half, the Golden Eagles opened the second half on a run and cut it to nine points three minutes in. But Harcum answered and widened the gap again and CSI couldn't stay with them.

The Golden Eagles struggled from the free-throw line, making just 12-of-30 for 40 percent. The other key was Harcum got off 77 shots to 59 for CSI.

Taelon Martin led CSI with 15 points, six rebounds and four steals. Robert Whaley added 13 points, three rebounds and two assists and Jakari Livingston had 12 points, five rebounds and two steals.

CSI ends the year 24-9 overall and ranked 17th in the final poll.

