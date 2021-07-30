CSI Men's Basketball adds an Idaho State Champion

Hansen, who helped Rocky Mountain to a state championship in 2018, averaged 11 points, three rebounds and three assists as a junior. That same season, Rocky Mountain was ranked 48th in the country. Hansen had to sit out his senior season due to a knee injury. RMHS qualified for state all four years Hansen was a member of the team.

“Jaden is a tough nosed guard who knows how to play the game the right way,” said CSI Head Coach Jeff Reinert. “He brings a toughness and grit to the game that will be felt in our program right away. As a four-year varsity player on one of the top high school teams in the state of Idaho, Jaden has played in a lot of high-level games which will help his transition to the college level. With the signing of Jaden, not only do we feel that we got one of the top players in the state of Idaho, but we also got a high character young man that the Twin Falls community will embrace.”