CSI Men's and Women's Rodeo teams claim second at opening rodeo

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The College of Southern Idaho Men's and Women's Rodeo Teams started off the 2021-2022 season with a solid showing at the Southern Utah University Rodeo this past weekend.

Wes Shaw led the charge for the Golden Eagles, taking first in the All Around with a first-place finish in Bareback Riding, a seventh-place finish in Tie-Down Roping and a first-place finish in Steer Wrestling.

In Saddle Bronc Riding, Nick Joyce took second, while CSI had four place in Bareback Riding including Shaw. Erik Bettencourt finished second followed by Davis Otto in fourth and Darien Johnson in fifth.

CSI's Kyle Steward finished sixth in Steer Wrestling and Clayton Cooper and Colt Ramsey combined to take third in Team Roping.

For the women, Shelby Higgins and Raegan Steed led CSI to their second-place finish.

Steed took second in Barrel Racing and Steed won Breakaway Roping.

