CSI men, women stay atop Scenic West with easy victories over CNCC

History repeated itself on Saturday: The College of Southern Idaho beat Colorado Northwestern Community College on the basketball court.

The Golden Eagles continued their dominance of the Spartans with a pair of easy victories at CSI Gym to stay atop the Scenic West Athletic Conference men’s and women’s standings and fortify their national rankings.

Britton Berrett scored a career-high 20 points and Isaiah Moses added 14 as the No. 2 CSI men romped 112-62 to stretch their season-opening winning streak to 19 games. The Golden Eagles remained one of three unbeaten NJCAA teams in the country, along with No. 1 Chipola College (18-0), which was playing later Saturday.

In the women’s game, Kali Haizlip scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds to pace No. 7 CSI in an 89-49 win that came two days after a sluggish return from the winter break against Snow College of Utah.

The Golden Eagles have made a habit of beating the Spartans since the teams became regular SWAC playing partners in 2009. The CSI men improved to 24-1 in the all-time series, with the only setback a four-point road loss in 2020. The CSI women, who own a 22-1 series advantage, haven’t lost to CNCC since a two-point defeat in 2012.

In the men’s game, Hasan Abdul-Hakim had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Kasen Carpenter, a former prep standout at Minico, chipped in 11 points for the Golden Eagles (19-0, 7-0). The Spartans fell to 2-13, 0-4.

Alyssa Christensen turned in an impressive statline for the CSI women (17-2, 6-1) against CNCC (4-9, 0-4) with nine points, 14 rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots.

The Golden Eagles will be on the road for their next SWAC doubleheader, facing Utah State University Eastern on Wednesday. CSI swept the teams’ first matchup on Dec. 3 in Twin Falls, with a 67-44 women’s victory and an 80-60 men’s triumph.