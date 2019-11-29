TWIN FALLS — The CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams each came out with home wins Saturday to open the Idaho Central Credit Union Invitational. The men topped Whatcom Community College 87-57, and the women rolled past Pierce College, 96-40.
The men’s team had to scrap and fight early on. Whatcom came out with defensive pressure and hit some early shots to gather early momentum. They knocked down eight three-pointers in the first half.
“We knew they were a good shooting team,” CSI sophomore Mike Hood, who finished with a game-high 21 points, said. “We just had to find ways to get consecutive stops. Not just one, but three or four in a row. We got it together late.”
As the Golden Eagles got their defense in order, the offense started to find some rhythm.
CSI didn’t get any separation until Coleton Adamson hit a three-pointer with 10:30 left in the half to push the lead to 19-12. Later, Kendall McHugh hit a three-pointer in transition, Deng Dut scored on a layup and Adamson knocked down another three, and the lead grew to 29-12 with eight minutes left.
But Whatcom fought back and closed the gap to six points at halftime.
CSI was still able to pull away in the second half despite foul trouble. Adamson and Deng Dut off the bench played particularly large roles. They finished a combined 8-for-11 from the field for 23 points. Adamson had four three-pointers, and Dut came close to a triple-double with 11 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.
Dut ended up playing a team-high 34 minutes.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that can play,” CSI coach Jeff Reinert said. “I think we’ve got more than five starters.”
CSI went on a 14-0 run to grab a 69-50 lead with 8:30 to play, which included a massive slam dunk by Nehemie Kabeya. Whatcom struggled to score the rest of the way, and the Golden Eagles came out with the win.
“All in all, I thought it was a good night,” Reinert said. “There are things we need to continue to get better at though.”
CSI (7-3) will finish out the invitational Saturday with a game against Blue Mountain Community College at 7:30 p.m.
Even though the CSI women won in blowout fashion over Pierce, things started a bit slowly. They missed all six of their three-pointers in the first quarter and finished the opening period just 3-for-13 from the field.
Then they turned to their defense to get their offense going.
Karmelah Dean got back-to-back steals and layups to push the lead to 13-5 halfway through the quarter. CSI ended the quarter with 10 points off of turnovers and earned a 21-12 lead on a transition layup by Taylia Stimpson.
Things only got worse for Pierce after that. They turned the ball over 30 times and shot just 24.5% from the field for the game.
Meanwhile, CSI managed to get everyone involved. Eleven different players scored, led by Stimpson with 17. Dean ended the game with 12 points and eight steals. Petra Farkas and Sierra Davis each added 10.
Another key to CSI’s success was its offensive rebounding. Of their 60 rebounds in the game, 27 were offensive, and they cashed in on 30 second-chance points.
The Golden Eagles moved to 6-2 on the season (5-0 at home) and will finish out the invitational on Saturday.
