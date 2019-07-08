TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho announced Monday the signing of two new basketball players, one for the men’s team and one for the women’s team. Sawyer Storms, a 6-7 player from Idaho Falls will join the men while Morgan Thomas from Duckwater, Nevada will join the women this year.
Storms, who can play both guard and forward, graduated from Idaho Falls in 2017. He averaged 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, two assists and two steals per game his senior season as the Tigers finished fifth in the state tournament. He was an All-Idaho first team honoree his senior year.
Since he graduated, Storms has been a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ghana.
“Sawyer is a player that we are excited to have at CSI,” coach Jeff Reinert said in a news release. “He is someone that is coming from a winning program and can play inside and outside. Coming off an LDS mission, he adds a different dimension to our team for sure.”
Storms is yet another tall player added by the Golden Eagles. He’s one of six players listed as at least 6-6 on the team’s roster. Several other players are also able to play both the guard and forward spots.
Thomas is a 5-7 shooting guard who played at Eureka High School. She averaged 24 points per game as a junior, but tore her ACL her senior season. She will be healthy and ready to play by the start of the season.
“Morgan will be a great addition to our team,” CSI women’s coach Randy Rodgers said in a news release. “She is a prolific scorer that played multiple guard positions. She played both the point guard and the shooting guard spots at Eureka High School.”
