Men’s basketball
College of Southern Idaho 91, Chandler-Gilbert Community College 85 (OT)
YUMA, Ariz — The Golden Eagles needed overtime to upend the Coyotes at the Arizona Western Tournament on Friday.
Both teams were tied at halftime (40-40) and at the end of regulation (78-78). CSI outscored Chandler-Gilbert CC 13-7 in the extra period.
The Golden Eagles out-shot the Coyotes 51.4 to 40 percent from the field in the game, and they won the rebound battle 45-36. Chandler-Gilbert CC stayed in the game largely because of its 3-point shooting (13-of-32, or 40.6 percent). CSI was 6-of-20, or 30 percent, from deep.
CSI freshman guard David Walker scored 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field, and sophomore guard Roberto Gittens added 19 (7-of-14 from the field, 4-of-8 from 3). Redshirt freshman guard Thomas Miles added 12 points (6-of-10 from the field), and sophomore forward Malik Porter had 10 points (4-of-5) and nine rebounds.
The Golden Eagles (7-1) will play host Arizona Western College on Saturday night.
Women’s basketball
College of Southern Idaho 84, Dawson Community College 67
TWIN FALLS — The Golden Eagles halted their two-game losing streak with Friday’s win at the Idaho Central Credit Union Invite.
CSI, which fell to Midland College and Salt Lake Community College at last week’s Midland NIT Tournament, came out strong on Friday night. The Golden Eagles led 22-16 after one quarter, and a 26-11 second quarter gave them a 48-27 halftime edge.
CSI sophomore forward Bailey Hawkins scored 14 points (6-of-7 from the field) and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, and sophomore guard Denajha Kie had 14 points (7-of-12), nine rebounds and a game-high six assists. Freshman guard Alison Chanhthala scored 11 points (4-of-8), while sophomore guard Ka’Maree Donald (3-of-6) and freshman Petra Farkas (5-of-8) each had 10.
The Golden Eagles (4-3) will wrap up tournament play on Saturday night against Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
