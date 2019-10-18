TWIN FALLS — Standing 6-foot-10-inches tall and weighing 230 pounds, College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball player Nehemie Kabeya is arguably the most physically imposing player on the team.
The sophomore center has also recently recovered from a torn ACL in his knee, so he knows how to take on a challenge.
But on Tuesday, the job in front of him was not a basketball game or a grueling practice. He was admittedly a little hesitant to take on the task at hand.
At Hive Hot Yoga in Twin Falls, Kabeya’s teammates and coaches headed into a room where temperatures topped 100 degrees for an hour-long yoga session.
“I’ve got one more minute before it starts,” Kabeya said with a laugh, not wanting to step into the suffocating heat until the last possible second.
Jeff Reinert, CSI’s first-year head coach, is continuing a tradition he started with his last team.
He began taking his high school team from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, to hot yoga sessions. He said the activity is important for athletes for the physical aspects of flexibility stamina, but for mental toughness as well.
The coach also said the exercise makes the trials of a tight game seem more surmountable for his team.
“When things get tough in a game, I can tell them, ‘Remember when we did hot yoga? That was harder than this,’” Reinert said.
Basketball is a physically taxing sport. All of the running, cutting, jumping, and body-bumping can take a toll on even the most fit athletes.
But Kabeya said that hot yoga has been an entirely different experience, and it’s hard in a different way than basketball because of the stagnant environment.
“It’s kind of different because on the court there is like wind when you’re running,” he said. “But here there’s no wind. It’s just hot.”
The sessions also act as a bonding experience for the team. A completely new coaching staff and roster are in place this year — Coleton Adamson, the only returning player, redshirted last season.
The Golden Eagles are playing a series of jamboree games against other junior college teams in preparation for the upcoming season. Those are taking place in Dallas and in Salt Lake City.
The season will begin on Nov. 1 with a game at Mesa Community College in Mesa, Arizona. The first home game will take place on Nov. 22 against Shoreline Community College.
“I think we have a really good culture and we’ve recruited really good people,” Reinert told the Times-News in September. “They’re hard workers and they’re receptive to coaching.
“I think if you have that, you have a great chance to have a successful season.”
