TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team added another player to the mix for the 2019-20 season.

Jackson Ruai, a 6-foot-4-inch guard from Tucson, Arizona, signed with the team, the school announced Thursday. Ruai, who attended Amphitheater High School, was the Gila Region Player of the Year after averaging 18.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.5 steals per game his senior season. Amphitheatre won the Gila Region Championship last year.

“Jackson is a winner on and off the court,” CSI head coach Jeff Reiner said in a news release. “He’s super athletic and has a big upside. He has excellent character and academics. The fans will love to watch him on the break and get a lob to the rim.”

Ruai, rated as a three-star prospect by the recruiting website 247 Sports, uses his athleticism to excel on both ends of the court and has an impressive highlight reel of dunks.

He is the 13th player to join the team CSI roster for the 2019-20 season, according to the team’s roster. He joins a lineup of new players with abundant height and length, as only three of the Golden Eagles are listed under 6 feet 4 inches.

