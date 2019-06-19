TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho men's basketball team signed another player for the upcoming season, and he knows coach Jeff Reinert pretty well.
Kendall McHugh, a point guard from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in California, will join the Golden Eagles' program, the school announced Wednesday. Reinert coached at Santa Margarita for the last seven years and was McHugh's high school coach.
McHugh, a 6-foot player, averaged 8.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game last season. Santa Margarita went 25-11 and was the seventh-ranked team in California and the 31st-ranked nationally.
"Kendall brings experience playing at the highest level nationally in high school," Reinert said in a news release. "He's a point guard that gets everyone involved. He has a great feel for the game, and can hit timely 3-pointers. Kendall is also an honor student and is a recruit that builds on our culture."
McHugh is the fifth player and third point guard to sign with CSI since Reinert took over in May. He joins Rainier Beach's (Seattle) Stevie Smith and Simonds Catholic's (Australia) Deng Dut in the backcourt.
The Golden Eagles also signed Grant High School's (California) Chayce Polynice, a 6-11 post player and Christian Brothers High School's (Australia) Athiaan Maijer Manyiel, a 6-7 forward.
"I think you’re going to see a common thread of all the kids that we sign, that they're really good kids," Reinert told the Times-News Wednesday. "They’re here to work on their game and improve and be the best players they can be for CSI and represent the Magic Valley in the way that we would like.”
