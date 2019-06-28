TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho added another player to its men's basketball team for next year, the school announced Friday.
Nehemie Kabeya, a 6-9 forward and center, has signed with the Golden Eagles. He is transferring from West Texas College, where he played one season and averaged three points and five rebounds per game in 10 appearances. He went to high school at Rainier Beach in Seattle and played with Stevie Smith, who signed to play with CSI earlier this summer.
Kabeya averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds per game for Rainier Beach during his senior season.
"Nehemie is a high-energy, athletic big," CSI coach Jeff Reinert said in a news release. "When I recruited and got to know Nehemie, I found him to be an intelligent and thoughtful young man. He comes from a winning program and played with CSI signee Stevie Smith. Nehemie's work ethic and leadership will be key with so many players."
