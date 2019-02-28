Men’s basketball
Five Golden Eagle players were recognized Thursday for their play on the court, led by first-team honorees Malik Porter and Brayden Parker.
Porter and Parker, two of CSI’s big men, were consistent forces for a CSI team that finished the regular season 23-7 overall. Porter averaged 10.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles. He ranked first in the conference in rebounds second in field-goal percentage (.613) and first in blocks per game (1.4).
Parker’s numbers were just as impressive. The freshman averaged 9.1 points and 6.9 rebounds. He was third in the conference in field goal percentage (.581) and fourth in blocked shots per game (1.2). He also showed he can shoot the three, ranking seventh in the league at 42 percent.
Roberto Gittens was named to the Region 18 Second Team. The sophomore averaged 13.8 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Honorable Mention accolades went to Coreyoun Rushin and David Walker. Rushin led the conference in field goal percentage at .634. He averaged 9.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Walker led the Golden Eagles along with Gittens in scoring at 13.8 points per game. He added 3.7 rebounds per game.
Women’s basketball
CSI Sophomore Kaela McClure has been the cog that has kept the Golden Eagles working all season. On Thursday she was rewarded for her play by being named to the Region 18 First Team.
McClure led the Scenic West Athletic Conference in assists per game with 3.2. She was fourth in steals at 1.5. The point guard averaged 7.5 points and 2 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles that finished the season 19-11 overall.
Freshman Allie Thayne earned second team Region 18 honors and Denajha Kie and Brooke Haney were honorable mention.
Thayne averaged 9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the post. Kie led the team in scoring with 10.7 points per game and was third in rebounding with 5.3 per game. Haney averaged 8.6 points per game and 1.9 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles.
