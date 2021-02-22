CSI Men finish first round through SWAC schedule undefeated

TWIN FALLS — The 12th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Men’s Basketball Team beat Colorado Northwestern 88-50 Saturday to move to 5-0 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Eagles, who have lost just one game all season, beat every team in the conference on the first pass through.

Against the Spartans they shot 47 percent from the field and held CNCC to just 27 percent.

Amoro Lado led all players with 15 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze finished with a double-double, posting 12 points and 12 rebounds. Marcellious Lockett was only other CSI player in double-figure scoring, ending with 12 points.

Sebastian Reynoso-Jimenez had a solid game, scoring eight points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

Madit Lueeth was good for the Golden Eagles across the board, finishing with six points, five assists and four steals.

CSI, 11-1 overall, hosts Salt Lake CC Thursday at 7 p.m. and Snow College Saturday at 3 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0