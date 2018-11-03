Men's basketball
CSI 88, Central Wyoming 77
RIVERTON, Wyo. — The Golden Eagles pulled away from Central Wyoming College on the final day of the Central Wyoming Tournament for their first win of the season.
A lackluster second half doomed CSI in Friday's season-opening loss to Western Nebraska CC. The Golden Eagles, ranked No. 3 in the NJCAA Division I poll, were much better in the final 20 minutes on Saturday, outscoring Western Wyoming 45-36.
CSI sophomore forward Malik Porter scored 10 points (4-of-9 from the field) and grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds. Freshman guard Jaxon Edelmayer led the Golden Eagles with 14 points (5-of-8 on field goals, 3-of-3 on 3-pointers), while freshman forward Coreyoun Rushin had 12 points (5-of-8 on FGs) and eight rebounds, and redshirt sophomore forward Coleman Sparling scored 10 points (3-of-10).
CSI (1-1) will play at the Western Nebraska Tournament next weekend. Its first game will be a rematch against tournament host and 14th-ranked Western Nebraska CC on Friday night.
Women's basketball
Sheridan 59, CSI 56
SHERIDAN, Wyo. — One day after winning their season opener, the Golden Eagles dropped a close one against the host of the Sheridan Tournament.
A 22-13 second quarter gave 14-ranked CSI a 31-27 lead at halftime, and it clung to a 40-38 lead going into the fourth. Sheridan College outscored the Golden Eagles 21-16 in the final period to earn the victory.
Sheridan committed 32 turnovers in the game, and CSI turned it over 26 times.
CSI sophomore Denajha Kie was the game's only player to score double-digit points, finishing with 18 (7-of-10 from the field, 3-of-4 from 3-point range).
The Golden Eagles (1-1) will play at Western Wyoming CC on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.