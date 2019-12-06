TWIN FALLS — As the CSI men’s basketball team fell to Northeastern Junior College in a closely contested game Friday, it was an Idaho native who helped put the final nails in the coffin of the home team’s 72-66 defeat.
Burley High School graduate Ryan Bagley knocked down 4-of-4 free throws in the final 35 seconds of play to help put the game away and keep CSI, who trailed by as much as 12 points in the second half, from completing their comeback.
The Golden Eagles got into a hole early and could never quite recover. They fell behind by nine points early in the first half, and Northeastern kept them at an arms’ length for much of the game.
CSI trailed by eight points at halftime and fell behind 50-38 with 13 minutes left to play in the game when Deng Dut hit a three-pointer and scored on a drive to the basket, and Kendall McHugh hit a layup to close the gap to five points.
Soon after, McHugh knocked down a three-pointer to cut the deficit to two, then another Dut driving score tied the game.
Northeastern regained a four-point lead and hit 7-of-10 free throws in the final 1:24 to come away with the win.
CSI had its share of adversity to overcome throughout the night. McHugh and Mike Hood dealt with foul trouble in the second half, and Nehemie Kabeya injured his knee on a hard fall and did not return.
The Golden Eagles went with a smaller lineup for much of the second half in order to apply pressure on defense, according to head coach Jeff Reinert. Northeastern was cold from the three-point line, hitting just two shots from long range, but they found enough success inside to come away with the win.
“We have a little bit of a dilemma,” Reinert said. “We have to get our big guys going, and they’re struggling right now, so we end up going small and pressuring a little bit more. We need to play big as long as possible, but our bigs have to get going, and that’s the reality of that.”
Hood tied with Dut for the team lead with 16 points. McHugh had 12, and Stevie Smith added nine points and 13 rebounds.
Bagley finished with 10 points, six assists and five rebounds for Northeastern. Andrew Ferrin, another Burley graduate, had six points. Cyler Johnson led the Plainsmen with 13 points.
CSI (8-5) will play its final game of the weekend Saturday against Central Florida Community College.
“We have a choice,” Reinert said. “We have to get our gloves up and start swinging back.”
Women: CSI 91, Williston State College 28
CSI got off to a good start in the first quarter before playing dominantly in the second.
The Golden Eagles hit their first three field goals and four of their first five to take the early lead. Karmelah Dean had a steal and a layup to push the gap to 14-4 with 5:10 left in the period.
Then the home team went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter, outscoring Williston State 28-6. They did all of that despite shooting just 3-of-12 from the three-point line in the half. They were 15-of-23 on two-point attempts.
Freshman Taylia Stimpson helped to key the first-half run off the bench. In 10 minutes of play, she scored eight points, had five rebounds, an assist, and hit four free throws while keying defensive pressure helping to keep Williston off balance.
CSI continued to roll in the second half, dominating on both ends of the floor to come out with the win.
Finley Garnett led the Golden Eagles with 20 points, including 4-of-5 three-pointers. Macie Knapp scored 15 points, Sierra Davis had 12, and Allie Thayne and Stimpson each finished with 10.
The Golden Eagles (7-3) will face Edmonds College on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
