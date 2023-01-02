CSI men climb to No. 2 in NJCAA rankings, go to 17-0 with win over Treasure Valley

The College of Southern Idaho moved up to No. 2 in the NJCAA men’s basketball rankings on Monday afternoon.

A few hours later, the Golden Eagles added another win to their total.

Nate Meithof tallied 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals as CSI returned from the winter break with an 80-56 non-conference victory over Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon. The Golden Eagles improved to 17-0 and remained one of just three undefeated teams in the country.

One of them, Chipola College of Florida, is the only team ahead of CSI in the national poll. The other, Connors State College of Oklahoma, is tied for 12th.

On Twitter, Golden Eagles head coach Jeff Reinert shared a link to the NJCAA rankings and added, “Doesn’t matter where you are this time of year – lots of work to do.”

In Monday night’s win, CSI turned back a stubborn challenge from the Chukars (4-9), outscoring the home team 38-21 in the second half to win going away. Isaiah Moses scored a game-high 20 points and Rob Whaley added 13 for the Golden Eagles.

The CSI women, meanwhile, checked in at No. 7 in the first rankings of 2023 — down four spots from the last poll in mid-December. The Golden Eagles (15-2) lost at Salt Lake Community College on Dec. 17, then rebounded with three wins in three days at the Cannery Casino Tournament in North Las Vegas before the winter break.

But the SLCC loss was enough to knock CSI down a few pegs in the rankings. Eastern Florida State College, the only other team to beat the Golden Eagles this season, fell from No. 1 to sixth after suffering its first loss on New Year’s Day.

CSI plays at home on Thursday for the first time since Dec. 3, hosting Snow College of Utah in a Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader. The women’s game tips at 5 p.m., followed by the men’s game at about 7 p.m.