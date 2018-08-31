SALT LAKE CITY — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team split its two matches Friday to begin the Salt Lake Community College Tournament.
The Golden Eagles, ranked No. 2 the NJCAA Division I poll, fell in four sets to unranked Missouri State University-West Plains, and they ended their day with a sweep of Western Wyoming Community College.
CSI looked on its way to a win after the first set against MSU-West Plains, winning 25-12. But the Grizzlies roared back with set wins of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-17.
CSI freshman libero and Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert led all players with 22 digs, freshman outside hitter Kylie Gibson had 13 kills and freshman setter Sean Garvin had 35 assists.
The Golden Eagles beat Western Wyoming CC 25-22, 25-11, 25-18.
Baumert again led all players in digs with 10, while Garvin had a match-high 36 assists, sophomore outside hitter Airi Miyabe had a match-high 15 kills and freshman middle blocker Alexis Mareko had a match-best five blocks.
CSI (5-1) will wrap up tournament play on Saturday against New Mexico Military Institute and Western Nebraska CC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.