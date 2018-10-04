CSI logo with eagle
Buy Now

TWIN FALLS — The No. 2-ranked College of Southern Idaho volleyball team continued its strong start to the season with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-14 nonconference win over Treasure Valley Community College on Thursday night at Heidi Cartisser Court.

The Golden Eagles have now won 15 straight matches after dropping their first (and only) contest of the season on Aug. 31 to Missouri State University-West Plains

CSI freshman Alexis Mareko had a big night in the middle with eight kills and seven blocks, both match-highs. Sophomore outside hitter Sacha Legros had seven kills and nine digs, sophomore libero Makayla Bradford had a match-best 19 digs and redshirt freshman setter Brianna Barta led all players with 17 assists.

CSI (19-1) will return to Scenic West Athletic Conference action on Friday night, when it will play at Salt Lake Community College, which is ranked No. 4 in the NJCAA Division I poll. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments