CSI Kabeya joines North Carolina Central

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho sophomore basketball player Nehemie Kabeya has found his next college home.
The 6 foot 10 big man from Seattle announced on Twitter on Friday that he has committed to North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina.
Kabeya came to CSI after a year playing for West Texas College. He also played for Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, the same school CSI teammate Stevie Smith attended.
The sophomore came into the 2019-20 season recovering from a torn ACL. He planted himself in the starting lineup for most of the season and was a consistent defensive presence all year at 6 foot 10 and 230 pounds.
Kabeya averaged 5.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and blocked 22 shots.
He is the third CSI player so far this year to choose a college, joining sophomore guard Mike Hood (Montana State) and freshman guard Kendall McHugh (University of Idaho).
