CSI Kabeya joines North Carolina Central

Mens Basketball - Shoreline CC Vs. CSI

CSI's Nehemie Kabeya pulls down a board against Shoreline Community College during the Hilex Poly Invitational Friday evening, Nov. 22, 2019, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho sophomore basketball player Nehemie Kabeya has found his next college home.

The 6 foot 10 big man from Seattle announced on Twitter on Friday that he has committed to North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina.

Kabeya came to CSI after a year playing for West Texas College. He also played for Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, the same school CSI teammate Stevie Smith attended.

The sophomore came into the 2019-20 season recovering from a torn ACL. He planted himself in the starting lineup for most of the season and was a consistent defensive presence all year at 6 foot 10 and 230 pounds.

Kabeya averaged 5.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and blocked 22 shots.

He is the third CSI player so far this year to choose a college, joining sophomore guard Mike Hood (Montana State) and freshman guard Kendall McHugh (University of Idaho).

