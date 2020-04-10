CSI Kabeya joines North Carolina Central

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho sophomore basketball player Nehemie Kabeya has found his next college home.

The 6 foot 10 big man from Seattle announced on Twitter on Friday that he has committed to North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina.

Kabeya came to CSI after a year playing for West Texas College. He also played for Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, the same school CSI teammate Stevie Smith attended.

The sophomore came into the 2019-20 season recovering from a torn ACL. He planted himself in the starting lineup for most of the season and was a consistent defensive presence all year at 6 foot 10 and 230 pounds.

Kabeya averaged 5.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and blocked 22 shots.

He is the third CSI player so far this year to choose a college, joining sophomore guard Mike Hood (Montana State) and freshman guard Kendall McHugh (University of Idaho).

